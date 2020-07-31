WATCH | UK to 'put brakes on' reopening as virus cases rise

- Shock resignation of AngloGold Ashanti CEO after less than two years
- Eskom to cancel R14 billion contract after probe findings
- Curfew change to help restaurants serve dinner, leisure tourism opens a bit more
- Covid-19 is accelerating 4IR - but SA may not be ready
- Kieswetter: Political interference has 'hollowed out' capacity at SOEs
- Isaah Mhlanga | Why should losses be socialised and gains privatised?
- Fugitive Bobroff attorneys' ex-secretary jailed on multiple charges of fraud and theft
- Piet Mouton: I speak up because we are not treated equally under this lockdown
- 'Mobilising' SAA funding doesn't mean money is there yet - nor that the playing field is even
- SA's deep recession is dragging down neighbouring states
ZAR/USD
16.94
(-1.34)
ZAR/GBP
22.29
(-1.61)
ZAR/EUR
20.02
(-0.84)
ZAR/AUD
12.16
(-0.90)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.41)
Gold
1966.60
(+0.55)
Silver
23.94
(+2.04)
Platinum
908.00
(+0.39)
Brent Crude
43.55
(-1.91)
Palladium
2090.50
(-0.31)
All Share
55911.67
(+0.12)
Top 40
51520.29
(+0.13)
Financial 15
10245.39
(-1.75)
Industrial 25
74792.76
(+0.61)
Resource 10
55588.50
(+0.33)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
