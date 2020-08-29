31m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | United Airlines announce biggest pilot cuts in its history

Related Links
WATCH | US, China to double flights between nations
New United Airlines direct flight to Cape Town a 'game changer' for local economy - CEO
United Airlines commits $40m to green tech
Read more on:
united airlinesindustrial developmentcompanies
ZAR/USD
16.54
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
22.15
(-0.03)
ZAR/EUR
19.75
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.22
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.50)
Gold
1964.24
(+0.03)
Silver
27.50
(+0.05)
Platinum
928.55
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
45.79
(+0.46)
Palladium
2194.27
(+0.71)
All Share
56057.10
(-1.43)
Top 40
51750.45
(-1.58)
Financial 15
10114.94
(-2.29)
Industrial 25
75432.61
(-2.59)
Resource 10
55723.46
(+0.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1134 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 7660 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1650 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?

12 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...

15 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA Retail Bonds?
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...

19 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo