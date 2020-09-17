WATCH | US consumer spending loses steam

- I'm tired of dancing around inclusion and diversity issues, says ex-Clicks director after exit
- PICS | Inside Agrizzi's swanky Fourways mansion that is going under the hammer
- Ramaphosa: Covid-19 has exposed how corruption has infected society
- Edcon saves over 5 000 jobs as it wraps up sale of parts of Edgars
- Reserve Bank keeps rates on hold as growth outlook worsens
- EXCLUSIVE | Report calls for action against ex-Mango CEO Bezuidenhout after nepotism allegations
- Lockdown Level 1 welcomed as boost to economy, but beware the second wave
- The worst is behind us, but we cannot afford a second wave of infections - Ramaphosa
- Mpumelelo Mkhabela | ANC plane scandal: Benefiting from state capture strategies
- The 7 golfers to fly the SA flag at the US Open
ZAR/USD
16.23
(+0.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.03
(+0.29)
ZAR/EUR
19.19
(+0.07)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+0.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.03)
Gold
1946.48
(-0.67)
Silver
26.92
(-0.84)
Platinum
928.00
(-4.07)
Brent Crude
42.83
(+3.99)
Palladium
2317.74
(-2.70)
All Share
55035.60
(-1.65)
Top 40
50700.14
(-1.80)
Financial 15
10056.46
(-0.31)
Industrial 25
73349.36
(-1.14)
Resource 10
55118.54
(-3.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1286 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 8560 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1879 votes
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
22 Jul
MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.3m in savings, and no debt. Should I buy an SUV or a...
16 Sep
MONEY CLINIC | I have R5 000 to spare after finishing debt review. How can I put...
29 Aug
MONEY CLINIC | I'm investing offshore to buy a Golden visa. How should I invest my...
12 Sep