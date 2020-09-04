WATCH | US hiring slows; jobless rate drops below 10%

- UIF Covid-19 scheme paid over R800 000 to people who were dead, underaged or in prison
- Brace for stage 2 load shedding all weekend, warns Eskom
- Truworths, it's time for change, say analysts
- Consumers will keep their belts tight unless Mboweni pulls a rabbit out of a hat
- Eskom to reduce loadshedding to Stage 3 from Friday morning
- Cricket SA transformation head Kula-Ameyaw says she’d welcome diversity dialogue with ICC
- Inside Maimane and 'veteran' Lekota's electoral reforms bill
- Nompilo Gwala on the success of local film Santana: 'You hope for the best - the best is quite superb'
- KZN company with family ties to ANC MPL bags R180 million tender
- Lockdown marriage strain: How to prepare financially for divorce
ZAR/USD
16.54
(-0.28)
ZAR/GBP
22.02
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.63
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.07
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.01)
Gold
1932.80
(+0.04)
Silver
26.89
(+0.09)
Platinum
905.74
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
42.35
(-3.20)
Palladium
2293.29
(+0.58)
All Share
53878.95
(-1.18)
Top 40
49720.42
(-1.19)
Financial 15
9476.32
(+0.17)
Industrial 25
72322.43
(-2.77)
Resource 10
54301.02
(+0.45)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
