Wheat retreats from record high

Wheat retreated from an all-time high, after exceeding levels seen during the global food crisis in 2008, as traders assessed the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has cut off one of the world’s top breadbaskets.

Chicago futures slumped as much as 7.1% to $12.02 a bushel after soaring 5.4% to $13.63 1/2 just after the opening, the highest ever. Prices had been locked the limit-up for the past six days, so investors probably decided to take profits once prices hit the all-time high. The world still faces a huge supply shock as the war has effectively shut off more than a quarter of global wheat exports.

"There is going to be a point here at which this squeeze ends, the price can’t keep going up and up forever," said Tobin Gorey, agricultural strategist with Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Still, "the issues that drove prices up to very high levels, which would include prices a buck or so below this, are still there and probably not going away very quickly."

Futures had also been running ahead of the cash market in the U.S., where some buyers have been balking at the lofty prices.



From fields to processing plants to ports, the Russian invasion has brought agriculture in Ukraine to a standstill. Planting and harvesting this year are under threat with seeds and fertilizer in short supply and farmers away fighting just weeks before spring fieldwork normally begins.



Trade with Russia has also been stifled by the war and the sweeping sanctions from the U.S. and Europe. Ukraine and Russia not only supply more than a quarter of the world’s wheat cargoes, but are also major shippers of corn, barley and sunflower oil. Corn is trading near the highest level since 2012, while soybean oil and palm oil have hit records.

Food Inflation

Global food costs are already at a record, and the surge in grains and cooking oil prices since Russia’s invasion is only going to send them higher, pushing more people into hunger and boosting government spending on food subsidies.



The jump in prices has triggered concerns about food security and is stirring memories from more than a decade ago, when price spikes led to food riots in over 30 nations, including in Africa and the Middle East, and contributed to political strife and uprisings in the Arab Spring.



Both wheat and rice, the top two food staples, jumped in the first half of 2008 to what were records at the time. This year, while wheat has skyrocketed, rice has been more subdued and is only near the highest since May 2020.



Unsubsidized bread prices are creeping higher in Egypt, the world’s top wheat importer. The government has been considering lifting the costs of subsidized loaves that millions of citizens consume.



Governments globally are taking steps to safeguard food supplies. Serbia will start curbing wheat exports and Hungary is banning grain shipments. Argentina, Turkey and Indonesia have also moved to increase control over local products. China, the biggest importer of corn and soybeans and one of the top buyers of wheat, is also seeking to secure essential supplies.