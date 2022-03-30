1h ago

add bookmark

When the diesel runs out: 10 hour daily power cuts, mounting humanitarian crisis in Sri Lanka

accreditation
Anusha Ondaatjie
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Photo by Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Photo by Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Sri Lanka’s government extended the duration of daily electricity outages to 10 hours, refiners advised citizens not to queue at fuel stations as diesel runs out, and state-run hospitals don’t have enough life-saving medicines as the nation’s foreign-currency shortage spirals into a worsening humanitarian crisis.

"This is a sad day," Morning newspaper cited Janaka Ratnayake, chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, as telling reporters in Colombo Tuesday after increasing the power cuts from seven hours a day. 

Ceylon Petroleum Corp. requested the public not to queue for diesel on Wednesday and Thursday after the state-run refiner failed to unload a shipment of 37 500 metric tonnes of the fuel. Agence France-Presse interviewed doctors and health workers who spoke of dire shortages of vital drugs and diagnostic chemicals that are imported into the island nation.

Sri Lanka, whose trade deficit doubled to $1.1 billion in December, had about $2.3 billion of foreign-exchange reserves last month and faces a $1 billion dollar bond repayment in July. Authorities have devalued the local currency, curbed imports and raised fuel prices and interest rates in a bid to control the spiraling crisis. 

Stock trading was briefly halted for the second straight day Wednesday after a key index plunged 5%.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this month dropped resistance to a loan from the International Monetary Fund, and is simultaneously talking to countries including China, India and Bangladesh for bilateral aid. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sri lankacurrencyenergy
Rand - Dollar
14.48
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.01
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.11
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,922.27
+0.1%
Silver
24.84
+0.2%
Palladium
2,142.50
-0.8%
Platinum
988.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
110.23
-2.0%
Top 40
68,043
+0.2%
All Share
74,936
+0.2%
Resource 10
79,169
+2.1%
Industrial 25
82,432
-0.8%
Financial 15
17,672
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?

19 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?
MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?

16 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a...

12 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a discount?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo