1h ago

add bookmark

World economy now set to surpass $100 trillion in 2022

accreditation
Simon Kennedy
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The world economy is predicted to surpass $100 trillion for the first time in 2022.
The world economy is predicted to surpass $100 trillion for the first time in 2022.

The world economy is set to surpass $100 trillion for the first time in 2022, two years earlier than previously forecast, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research. 

Global gross domestic product will be lifted by the continued recovery from the pandemic, although if inflation persists it may be hard for policy makers to avoid tipping their economies back into recession, the London-based think tank said. 

"The important issue for the 2020s is how the world economies cope with inflation," said Douglas McWilliams, the CEBR’s deputy chairman. "We hope that a relatively modest adjustment to the tiller will bring the non-transitory elements under control. If not, then the world will need to brace itself for a recession in 2023 or 2024."

In its annual World Economic League Table, the CEBR also predicted:

  • China will overtake the U.S. in 2030, two years later than forecast a year ago
  • India will regain sixth position from France next year and become third largest economy in 2031, a year later the previously predicted
  • The UK is on track to be 16% larger than France in 2036 despite Brexit
  • Germany will overtake the Japanese economy in 2033
  • Climate change will lower consumer spending by $2 trillion a year on average through 2036 as companies pass on the cost of decarbonizing investment
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukchinafrance
Rand - Dollar
15.58
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.86
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.67
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,808.39
0.0%
Silver
22.98
0.0%
Palladium
1,951.51
0.0%
Platinum
973.34
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.14
-0.9%
Top 40
65,023
-0.2%
All Share
71,571
-0.2%
Resource 10
68,621
-0.3%
Industrial 25
92,576
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,454
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?

19 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under...

15 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?

11 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?
Read more
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo