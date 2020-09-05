2h ago

add bookmark

African Union-backed App seeks to speed up border reopenings

Yinka Ibukun
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Covid-19 coronavirus infections have forced most African countries to keep their borders closed. Picture: iStock/Gallo Images.
Covid-19 coronavirus infections have forced most African countries to keep their borders closed. Picture: iStock/Gallo Images.
  • The African Union and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention are promoting the mobile-based PanaBIOS platform.
  • The App would allow Covid-19 results from different facilities across the continent to be centralized.
  • It may eliminate the need for travellers to take repeated Covid-19 tests

 

Two major African public bodies are promoting a new technology that could connect the continent’s Covid-19 testing centres and ease a reopening of travel across the region.

The African Union and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention are encouraging member states to integrate the mobile-based PanaBIOS platform that would allow results from facilities across the continent to be centralized. So far, only Ghana is using the service.

"Ghana is being used as the pioneer," the West African country’s communication minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said in the capital, Accra. "The learnings from the uptake of the app and the usage of the app will be shared with the Africa CDC and be applied by other African countries," she said.

Most African nations have either kept their borders closed since the pandemic began to spread or reopened with tight restrictions. Some require multiple negative coronavirus tests and, in some cases, self-isolation at a designated hotel at the expense of the traveller. Ghana, which resumed international flights Tuesday, still requires a pre-arrival and on-arrival test to gain entry.

PanaBIOS may eliminate the need for travellers to take repeated tests so long as they are coming from a country that’s also signed up to the platform, Preston Asante, a spokesman, said at the Ghanaian launch. The implementation of the technology, developed by Koldchain, a Kenyan start-up, is being funded by AfroChampions, an organization that brings together some of the biggest companies on the continent.

Reviving Economy

Easing travel restrictions is vital for the success of an African Union-led plan to implement the world’s largest free-trade zone, which is now due to start in 2021 following a delay caused by the pandemic. A full deal could cover a market of more than 1.2 billion people with a combined gross domestic product of $2.5 trillion. All but one of Africa’s 55 countries -- Eritrea -- have signed up to the agreement.

"The reopening of the points of entry and exit which have been temporarily closed to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 is necessary," the African Union said in an emailed response to questions. The bloc proposes a reopening at least one month before the trade deal takes effect, it said.

The Africa CDC is keen to "facilitate the movement of people while at the same time ensuring critical public health measures are in place," its director, John Nkengasong, said last month.

With assistance from Ekow Dontoh.

Related Links
African airlines are dying, may see losses topping R33 billion in 2020
OPINION | Africa needs a new strategy to overcome Covid-19
Coronarivus pandemic makes African free trade 'more important than ever'
Read more on:
african unionafrica centres for disease control and preventionafrican economytravel restrictionspanabios
ZAR/USD
16.54
(-0.28)
ZAR/GBP
22.02
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.63
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.07
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.01)
Gold
1932.80
(+0.04)
Silver
26.89
(+0.09)
Platinum
905.74
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
42.35
(-3.20)
Palladium
2293.29
(+0.58)
All Share
53878.95
(-1.18)
Top 40
49720.42
(-1.19)
Financial 15
9476.32
(+0.17)
Industrial 25
72322.43
(-2.77)
Resource 10
54301.02
(+0.45)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1185 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 7985 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1730 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?

12 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...

15 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA Retail Bonds?
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...

19 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo