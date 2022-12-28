After a tense 2022, unions expected to ramp up fights next year

Labour relations are expected to get even more adversarial next year.

Union memberships have been growing, and rocketing food and fuel costs are adding to higher stakes in wa ge talks.

A tense public service wage deadlock is expected to spill into 2023, after disruptive strikes at a range of sectors in 2022.

More than 4 million South Africans are now members of unions, from 3.5 million in 2013/14, according to Department of Employment of Labour. The number of registered unions also rose from 203 to 220 over the same period.

As economic pressures in households grow due to rocketing food and fuel prices, as well as aggressive interest rate hikes, unions are aggressively fighting for higher salaries.

In June, Eskom signed a wage agreement with unions for a 7% increase at the Central Bargaining Forum after the power utility initially offered a 0% wage increase. This deal came during a wildcat strike which saw unnamed individuals sabotage Eskom infrastructure, triggering Stage 6 load shedding.

In October, Transnet announced a three-year wage agreement, which includes a 6% increase in year one, a 5.5% increase in year two, and a 6% increase in year three. Demanding a 12% increase, unions brought operations at Transnet ports to a halt, costing the economy billions daily.

On the other hand, the SA Revenue Service (SARS) wage negotiations, which also collapsed into industrial action, ended with an across-the-board increase of 3% after months of industrial action and protest, although unions' demands ranged between 8% and 10%.

National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union spokesperson Lwazi Nkolisi said the union's central executive committee considered the Medium-term Budget Policy Statement's position on the public wage and other demands in the coming rounds of collective bargaining in the public service.

"As Nehawu, we vow that we shall not submit to the subordination of the interests of our members and the public servants in general to the policy dictates of the Treasury and the imperialist institutions such as the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the sovereign rating agencies," said Nkolisi.

Nkolisi said the union remained resolute in the coming rounds of bargaining and would reject any government offer that is below the cost of living or that seeks to trade-off our wage demands with the retrenchment of public servants.

National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers national organiser Solly Malema told News24 that there was no movement and that a public service strike was likely looming in early January 2023.

Independent labour economist Andrew Levy said the ongoing public wage talks were a fitting signifier for how adversarial wage negotiations, in general, were likely to become in 2024 and beyond.

"The relationship between public service unions and the government is particularly fragile at the moment and they will do what they can to get what they can," said Levy.

Levy said that South Africa has seen what appeared to be the start of a government face-off with unions over wages.

"It's not easy to pick out long-term trends at this point. We are going to see a spillover or continuation in the public sector disruptions. A number of important wage talks coming up. The economic climate is negative and will continue to be in a compressed state," Levy said.

Levy said the rising costs of living continued to add pressure on households, which placed pressure on unions to negotiate more aggressively for higher wage increases in the public and private sectors.