1h ago

add bookmark

After 'rogue unit' saga, SARS is still reckoning with its Moyane-era failures

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
City Press

The SA Revenue Service (SARS) will be providing more reparations and apologies to current and former employees impacted by governance failures during Tom Moyane's controversial tenure as commissioner. 

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said in a written response to questions from MPs that current commissioner, Edward Kieswetter, previously initiated a reparation process that included a "listening" campaign involving current employees affected by the governance failures at SARS.

It has also just concluded a "significant phase", including work by a high-profile independent advisory panel that has considered reparations in matters of certain former employees.

"The final report was submitted to the commissioner in the last two weeks and will likely trigger further actions of reparation, including apologies where appropriate," Gondongwana said.   

This follows Judge Frank Kroon's personal apologies in 2019 to current and former officials for his finding in 2015 that the tax body's anti-corruption unit – the so-called "rogue unit" - was unlawful.

READ | SARS rogue unit did exist, but I was muzzled, insists Tom Moyane

Kroon's findings helped give impetus to the narrative around the unit at SARS, which allowed Moyane to sideline employees such as former deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

In 2018, Kroon testified before the Commission of Inquiry into SARS chaired by Judge Robert Nugent that relying on a KPMG report and another report by Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane to conclude that the anti-corruption unit was unlawful was "a mistake".

READ | Labelling SARS anti-corruption unit 'unlawful' was a mistake, inquiry hears

Godongwana said one of the main issues Kieswetter focused on since his appointment was the implementation of the recommendations of the commission, including making reparations for prior conduct and events that occurred in the period before his appointment.

Godongwana said, in 2019, senior SARS officials and the Secretariat of the Judicial Service Commission agreed that it would be "appropriate" for Kroon to "issue the apology directly to the affected employees, former employees, and their families.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sarsenoch godongwanaedward kieswetterjudge frank kroonsouth africaparliamentso-called rogue unitapologyreport
Rand - Dollar
14.64
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.18
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.11
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.99
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,930.18
+0.3%
Silver
24.71
+0.3%
Palladium
2,335.00
+2.4%
Platinum
993.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
104.39
-0.3%
Top 40
69,222
+0.4%
All Share
76,193
+0.4%
Resource 10
82,343
+0.0%
Industrial 25
83,075
+1.1%
Financial 15
17,665
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?

19 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?
MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?

16 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a...

12 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a discount?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo