28m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Alcohol ban reinstated as SA moves to level 3 lockdown

Ahmed Areff

The ban on the sale, distribution and transportation of alcohol has been reinstated, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night, as SA moves to level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdown. 

"One of the more difficult areas of regulation relates to the sale of alcohol. The liquor industry is a major employer and an important contributor to our economy," Ramaphosa said in his address to the nation. 

"Our priority at this time, however, must be to save lives." 

The move to level 3 was necessitated by the second wave of Covid-19 infections, with the country passing more than a million cases and 27 000 known deaths. More recently there have been 50 000 new cases since Christmas Eve. 

Ramaphosa said the sale of alcohol from retail outlets and the on-site consumption would not be permitted. The prohibition on consuming alcohol in public spaces like parks and beaches would remain.

Distribution and transportation of alcohol will be prohibited with exceptions that will be explained later.

Ramaphosa said these regulations may be reviewed within the next few weeks if there is "a sustained decline in infections and hospital admissions". 

"As we had to in the early days of the lockdown, we now have to flatten the curve to protect the capacity of our healthcare system to enable it to respond effectively to this new wave of infections," the president said. 

"In such a scenario, every piece of medical equipment, every hospital bed, every healthcare worker, and every oxygen tank is needed to save lives."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Liquor group suggests off-premises sales as SA braces for tightened restrictions
SA mulls reinstating alcohol ban as virus cases surge
Alcohol industry warns of possible retail job losses following new trade restrictions
Read more on:
ramaphosacyrilcovid -19alcohol
ZAR/USD
14.56
(+0.31)
ZAR/GBP
19.63
(+0.98)
ZAR/EUR
17.77
(+0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.04
(+0.65)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.43)
Gold
1876.08
(-0.61)
Silver
26.31
(+0.93)
Platinum
1038.00
(+0.43)
Brent Crude
51.17
(0.00)
Palladium
2355.00
(+0.92)
All Share
59006.07
(-0.29)
Top 40
53956.26
(-0.31)
Financial 15
12114.36
(+0.12)
Industrial 25
76471.26
(-1.34)
Resource 10
57684.48
(+0.99)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 509 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1258 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 673 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo