1h ago

add bookmark

Americans can pack bags for Europe, as EU lifts travel curbs

accreditation
Nikos Chrysoloras
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(As of 1 July, holders of so-called digital Covid-19 certificates will be able to move freely anywhere in the EU’s 27 member states. (Getty Images)
(As of 1 July, holders of so-called digital Covid-19 certificates will be able to move freely anywhere in the EU’s 27 member states. (Getty Images)

The European Union (EU) lifted travel restrictions for US residents, in the latest step toward a return to normalcy despite concerns over the spread of potentially dangerous coronavirus variants.

EU governments decided on Friday to add the US, along with Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Macau, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Serbia, and Taiwan to a so-called "white list" of countries from which non-essential travel is allowed. The new rules will be in effect in a matter of days, as soon as they are published in the Official Journal of the EU.

While some EU member states already allow vaccinated Americans to visit, inclusion in the white list means that restrictions on US residents will be lifted across the bloc. It also means that member states are free to allow quarantine-free travel from the US independently of vaccination status.

The move will provide a boost for major EU airlines such as Air France-KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa AG, which along with their American counterparts rely on the profitable transatlantic corridors. Long-distance travel has been hit hard by restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

Still, traffic across the Atlantic is not fully restored, as US presidential proclamations banning Europeans from visiting are still in place. The EU is pushing US President Joe Biden’s administration to reciprocate by lifting curbs for its citizens, as vaccinations across the continent progress and the number of coronavirus infections is falling sharply.

Some diplomats in Brussels were wary of allowing Americans to return before the US agreed to reciprocate. The bloc decided to go ahead came amid pressure from the tourism-dependent economies ahead of the summer season.

The expansion of EU’s white list, which already included Japan, comes as internal travel within the bloc is being restored for those who are vaccinated or can prove that they have recently recovered from the virus. As of 1 July, holders of so-called digital Covid-19 certificates will be able to move freely anywhere in the EU’s 27 member states 14 days after the last shot.

The UK is also considering allowing quarantine-free travel for those who have been fully inoculated, in what would offer a major boost to southern European economies, for which Britain is a major tourist market.

- With assistance from Joao Lima, Alberto Nardelli and Katharina Rosskopf.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
euuseuropeuktravelcovid-19
Rand - Dollar
14.29
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
19.75
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.96
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.5%
Gold
1,775.90
+0.2%
Silver
26.05
+0.6%
Palladium
2,513.50
+0.9%
Platinum
1,051.50
-1.0%
Brent Crude
73.08
-1.8%
Top 40
59,504
-1.5%
All Share
65,635
-1.4%
Resource 10
60,958
-1.7%
Industrial 25
87,956
-1.3%
Financial 15
12,995
-2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Should government have assigned a majority shareholding in SAA to the private sector?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, It's a good decision
64% - 87 votes
Not a good move
10% - 13 votes
Too early to tell
26% - 35 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Will interest be charged on my outstanding balance under debt review?

12 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Will interest be charged on my outstanding balance under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?

09 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?

05 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo