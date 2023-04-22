4h ago

ANC recommends new plan to keep coal power stations alive, says Ramokgopa

Eskom's Arnot coal-fired power station.
Eskom's Arnot coal-fired power station.
Eskom

The ANC is recommending that utility Eskom delays the decommissioning of its ageing coal-fired power stations to help minimise rolling blackouts, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Saturday, the minister hastened to add however that this did not mean the country would abandon its climate commitments under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) plan.

Ramokgopa said the ANC acknowledged that South Africa was facing an energy crisis. State-owned Eskom is implementing rolling blackouts of about 10 hours a day as it struggles to meet electricity demand.

Despite the outages, however, South Africa should not be undermining its ability for the decarbonisation agenda, the minister told a press briefing.

"We are not moving away from the net-zero pact. We are committed to that and the JETP project," Ramokgopa said. "What we are simply doing is that we need to ensure that the lights are on, as we are still committing ourselves to that decarbonisation agenda."

The United States, Britain, France, Germany and the European Union have pledged a combined $8.5 billion investment to back South Africa's plan to phase out fossil fuel use, but President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that the total cost could prove ten times higher.

South Africa is the world's 12th biggest emitter of climate-warming gases and is heavily reliant on coal - the most polluting fossil fuel - for electricity generation.

The country's electricity crunch has been years in the making, a product of delays in building new coal-fired power stations, corruption in coal supply contracts, criminal sabotage and failures to ease up regulation to enable private providers to swiftly bring renewable energy on tap.

The NEC, which is meeting over the weekend, has discussed other proposals to deal with the electricity shortage, including procuring more diesel to run open-cycle gas turbines, opening a rolling bid window for renewable energy and importing 1,000 megawatts from Mozambique, Ramokgopa said.

Company Snapshot
