42m ago

add bookmark

ANC lekgotla supports declaration of national state of disaster to deal with load shedding

accreditation
S'thembile Cele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Property firms with rooftop solar plants in their malls and offices are growing frustrated about the inability to wheel their power through the grid.
Property firms with rooftop solar plants in their malls and offices are growing frustrated about the inability to wheel their power through the grid.
Getty Images

South Africa is considering declaring a national state of disaster as record power cuts cripple the economy.

The government is looking into whether the ongoing energy crisis fulfills the legal requirements for the measure, last put in place in March 2020 to manage the Covid-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in closing remarks at the ruling African National Congress’s strategy meeting on Monday. 

“Work is already under way within government to establish whether the legal requirements of a national state of disaster are met and what specific actions we would be empowered to undertake,” he said. 

Past state of disasters have enabled the fast-tracking of spending and the implementation of certain regulations. In the case of the coronavirus outbreak, for example, it enabled lockdown rules to be enforced and medical supplies to be procured.   

The ANC has come under increasing pressure to resolve the country's electricity crisis after more than two decades of indecision, graft and political interference reduced state-owned utility Eskom to a dysfunctional entity reliant on government handouts. The country has suffered 94 consecutive days of rotational blackouts, known as load shedding, often for 10 hours or more a day. 

The power cuts are straining the finances of the nation’s biggest cities as the hit on economic growth reduces tax income and maintenance budgets surge because of breakdowns of electricity-distribution equipment.

The central bank cut its forecast for economic growth this year to 0.3%, from 1.1% previously, because of the power outages that it estimates will shave an estimated 2 percentage points off output this year.

“A national state of disaster will enable us to have the instruments necessary to fully implement the challenges that our nation faces,” Ramaphosa said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anceskomstate of disaster
Rand - Dollar
17.37
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.48
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.87
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.29
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
1,012.85
-0.1%
Palladium
1,639.51
-0.4%
Gold
1,923.36
-0.3%
Silver
23.63
+0.1%
Brent Crude
86.66
-0.9%
Top 40
74,344
-0.6%
All Share
80,325
-0.6%
Resource 10
77,934
+0.1%
Industrial 25
102,701
-1.1%
Financial 15
16,323
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo