15m ago

add bookmark

ANC names new head of economic transformation

accreditation
S'thembile Cele and Prinesha Naidoo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mmamoloko Kubayi.
Mmamoloko Kubayi.
File picture

The ANC has appointed Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi as its head of economic transformation.

Kubayi, 43, succeeds Enoch Godongwana, who relinquished the powerful party position after being appointed finance minister in August. A statement on Kubayi’s appointment will be issued later, ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said by phone on Tuesday.

"The ETC subcommittee plays a critical role in driving our policy decisions around economic transformation, but it also assists in populating our responses on a number of economic interventions that are being undertaken in the country," Mabe said.

Kubayi is currently serving as acting finance minister while Godongwana is in Washington attending the IMF Spring Meetings, the Finance Ministry said in an emailed response to questions. Godongwana will return to South Africa on April 25, it said.

She is co-chair of the Cabinet’s economic cluster along with Minerals & Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Kubayi has been touted as a contender for the position of deputy president of the ANC when the party holds its elective conference in December.

A former tourism minister, she faced criticism last year for championing Black-ownership as a requirement for access to a fund created to help the industry overcome the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Kubayi was appointed as minister for human settlements in August. Her department will play a key role in relief efforts after South Africa’s worst flooding in almost three decades claimed more than 400 lives in two provinces and destroyed thousands of homes. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancmmamoloko kubayieconomic transformation
Rand - Dollar
15.05
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.65
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.33
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.3%
Gold
1,952.87
+0.1%
Silver
25.14
-0.1%
Palladium
2,461.50
+3.5%
Platinum
990.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
107.25
-5.5%
Top 40
66,765
-0.2%
All Share
73,783
-0.1%
Resource 10
82,157
-0.9%
Industrial 25
80,126
+1.2%
Financial 15
16,299
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?

19 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a partial withdrawal from my preservation fund?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo