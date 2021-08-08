37m ago

add bookmark

ANC raises alarm over deputy president’s health following Russia trip - report

accreditation
Amogelang Mbatha
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
David Mabuza.
David Mabuza.
City Press

Leaders of the African National Congress are debating whether Deputy President David Mabuza is medically fit to remain in office, the Sunday Times reported.

The party’s National Working Committee discussed Mabuza’s prolonged absence once he returned to South Africa following treatment in Russia for an unspecified ailment, the newspaper reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

The party may need to request access to his medical records to determine if he should continue in his role, the Sunday Times reported.

The official’s latest trip to Russia lasted over a month, during which South Africa suffered the worst unrest the country has seen in decades.

July’s week-long rampant looting and riots were triggered by the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma and claimed more than 350 lives.

Mabuza, 60, previously claimed to have been poisoned in 2015, and made his first visit to Russia then for specialist medical treatment, according to the Sunday Times. It 2018 he was named a special envoy to Russia.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
david mabuzarussia
Rand - Dollar
14.67
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.32
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.22
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,763.89
0.0%
Silver
24.34
0.0%
Palladium
2,631.00
0.0%
Platinum
984.64
0.0%
Brent Crude
70.70
-0.8%
Top 40
62,509
+0.5%
All Share
68,674
+0.4%
Resource 10
69,329
+0.3%
Industrial 25
86,830
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,570
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Should pension fund members be allowed to access their savings before retirement?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's their money to do with as they please.
32% - 287 votes
No, more people will end up without enough savings in retirement.
36% - 322 votes
Depends on how big the withdrawal limits will be.
32% - 281 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | What are the requirements for claiming home office expenses from...

04 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | What are the requirements for claiming home office expenses from SARS?
MONEY CLINIC | I cancelled my phone contract, but it still shows as active debt....

31 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I cancelled my phone contract, but it still shows as active debt. What can I do?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?

24 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo