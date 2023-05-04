ANC to serve papers on De Ruyter in Germany

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The ANC has been awarded the right to serve papers in its defamation claim against André de Ruyter in Germany, where the former Eskom CEO is believed to be staying.

On Wednesday, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria awarded the ANC an "edictal citation", an application for permission to serve court papers in a foreign country. The papers will be served by an official authorised under the law of Germany.

De Ruyter left SA shortly after being abruptly asked to leave Eskom in February following an explosive interview with eNCA. He had already notified Eskom of his intention to resign and was completing a handover process.

In the interview, De Ruyter claimed he had evidence that a "senior politician" was involved in corruption at Eskom. De Ruyter said that he had told Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan of his concerns, who had shrugged and indicated he was already aware of the information, with words to the effect that such information would inevitably come out.

READ | De Ruyter refuses to name 'senior politician' implicated in Eskom corruption

Two months later, appearing before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), De Ruyter refused to name the politician.

The ANC wants the court to declare De Ruyter's statement to eNCA defamatory and order him to retract.

De Ruyter, who survived a poisoning episode after announcing that he would resign, has said that he believes his life to be in danger, which is his reason for leaving the country.



