53m ago

Share

André de Ruyter to meet with MPs about Eskom corruption allegations

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.
Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath

André de Ruyter, the former chief executive officer of state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., who said the organisation was riddled with corruption, has agreed to appear before the South African Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts and also present a written submission.

He will be asked about corruption, theft, maladministration, sabotage, lack of consequence management, cartels and other financial irregularities at Eskom, the committee said in an emailed statement. A date for the meeting hasn’t been set yet.

De Ruyter said in a television interview in February that Eskom was losing about R1 billion ($55 million) a month due to corruption and theft, with the help of people linked to the ruling African National Congress. A day later, Eskom announced that De Ruyter would leave the company with immediate effect.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
corruptionde ruytereskom
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.87
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
22.12
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.50
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.96
+1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.3%
Platinum
979.08
+1.1%
Palladium
1,480.97
+2.2%
Gold
1,964.72
+0.0%
Silver
23.49
+0.7%
Brent Crude
78.28
-0.5%
Top 40
70,973
+0.2%
All Share
76,580
+0.1%
Resource 10
67,290
+1.0%
Industrial 25
103,021
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,645
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

33m ago

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

5h ago

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the...

5h ago

It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the NEW Tanqueray 0.0 Alcohol Free
Making tomorrow better through equal access

5h ago

Making tomorrow better through equal access
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo