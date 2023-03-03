Another jet fuel crisis strikes Cape Town airport as load shedding impacts key supplier

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

A jet fuel crisis has developed at Cape Town International Airport due to the largest supplier not being able to meet demand as a result of technical issues caused by load shedding.

Airports Company SA (ACSA) sent out a notice in this regard to airmen on Friday afternoon, a reliable source told News24.

Another reliable source in the aviation industry, who wants to remain anonymous, told News24 airlines were informed that this large supplier has only been able to produce a fraction of what it normally does.

He says domestic airlines were told late on Thursday night of the supply issues and that tankering fuel was required immediately.

"The problem with domestic airlines is that, if they tanker fuel, for example from Johannesburg, they will likely have to drop the number of passengers on the flight. This will mean impacting passengers, flying at a loss and potentially having to cancel flights," he says.

"ACSA should immediately instruct international carriers to refuel elsewhere, like Durban or Johannesburg, and require all domestic airlines to tanker as much as possible without bumping passengers. This will help to preserve the fuel that is still available."

He is concerned that ACSA will not act quickly enough, suggesting:

ACSA should start trucking fuel to Cape Town immediately.

In December 2022 ACSA said jet fuel supply challenges experienced at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and in Cape Town are a thing of the past.

Stock levels at these airports dropped to alarmingly low levels at times during 2022. The supply chain to O.R. Tambo was hit by flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and a shipment delayed by high seas impacted Cape Town.

At this stage no flights have been cancelled.

News24 has reached out to ACSA for comment and this article will be updated when it is received.