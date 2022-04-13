Anti-nuclear activist taking Gwede Mantashe to court for firing him

Anti-nuclear activist Peter Becker has launched a legal challenge against Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

The minister had axed Becker from the board of the National Nuclear Regulator over an alleged conflict of interest.

Becker is the spokesperson of Koeberg Alert Alliance, a civil society group concerned with the safety of nuclear activity.

An anti-nuclear activist has launched a legal challenge against Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe for axing him from the National Nuclear Regulator's (NNR) board.



Peter Becker, who is the spokesperson of Koeberg Alert Alliance (KAA) - a civil society organisation opposed to the building of new nuclear reactors at Koeberg - filed the court application with the Western Cape High Court on 6 April.

Becker wants the court to review and set aside the minister's decision and declare it "unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid."

Fin24 is yet to receive a response from the minister's office about whether the application will be opposed.

Becker was appointed to the board in June 2021. He was nominated by civil society organisations such as Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute, Pelindaba Working Group and KAA to represent the views of communities who may be affected by nuclear activities.

Mantashe had suspended Becker on 18 January. After allowing Becker to make representations, Mantashe dismissed him on 25 February.

According to the court papers, the minister dismissed Becker because his "personal interest" conflicted with his duties to the regulator.



Becker, however believes that the minister's decision is based on "errors of law and fact."

"The minister erred in concluding I was guilty of misconduct. I was not conflicted," he said.

Becker notes three events where he says his actions were misunderstood and led to his dismissal. The board had sought a legal opinion on these three incidents, which was ultimately unfavourable to Becker. The legal opinion was shared with the minister, the application indicated.

READ | Mantashe says activist harmed nuclear regulator, wants reasons why he shouldn't be fired

The first event was that he was quoted in an article in the online magazine Energize, expressing criticism against nuclear energy and raising concerns over the safety of the Koeberg nuclear plant. Becker said he was quoted as spokesperson of KAA, although the article did mention that he had recently been appointed to the NNR's board.

At the time, however, he had not been inducted to the board, nor had he signed a performance agreement. He asserted that the article was published before he performed duties as a board director.

The legal opinion, however, was that his public statements were defamatory to the board and put him in a position of conflict and was in breach of his fiduciary duties to the regulator. The legal opinion also noted that Becker's membership in KAA was also a conflict of interest.

The second incident relates to him hosting an engagement with civil society organisations to table their concerns to take to the board. Becker said that there was confusion by the minister that he had met the organisations as a representative of the board. Becker said that he did not meet civil society on behalf of the board nor as a representative of the board.

"I had no intention of representing the board while meeting civil society, and I did not purport to do so," Becker said. He believes he was dismissed because he "allegedly" represented the board without the authority to do so.

The third event relates to Becker raising questions over Koeberg's long term operations and extensions of its licence to the board chairperson Dr Thapelo Motshudi, ahead of the board's first meeting. Becker said that raising queries was not inconsistent with his duties and functions as a board member.

Becker said he had been accused of raising these issues publicly and bringing the board into disrepute. The legal opinion was that raising issues concerning Koeberg's life extension brought the minister and government into disrepute.

READ | Safety check-list for Koeberg life extension still incomplete

Becker believes the primary reason for Mantashe's decision was his views and the public expression of them. "I deny that I have a conflict of interest as alleged by the minister," said Becker. "Holding and expressing critical and alternative views does not constitute misconduct."

He said that his views on the "desirability" of nuclear do not limit him from making proper judgements on the safety of nuclear activities. He added that such decisions are made by the board as a collective. "It is inconsistent and irrational to take the position that persons who are generally critical of nuclear activity are thereby disabled or [dis]qualified from exercising proper judgment with regard to safety issues, whereas persons who are generally supportive of nuclear activity are not so disabled or disqualified."

Mantashe previously told Newzroom Afrika in an interview that the nuclear board can't have an anti-nuclear activist. "You can't sit in the board of nuclear and get all the details of the plans and go and plan a programme against that entity. It's not allowed."

In his court documents, Becker said the minister must have known of his views before the board appointment. It is now "simply irrational" that Becker was later discharged from his duties on the grounds of misconduct, especially when the conduct relied upon related to him expressing his views and being an active participant of KAA, according to the documents.



He also suggests the minister has an ulterior motive to get rid of a director in the board who may raise challenging questions concerning nuclear energy in South Africa. He said the minister's decision was in bad faith and that he failed to demonstrate any misconduct on Becker's part.