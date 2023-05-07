27m ago

Appeal against load shedding protection judgment 'very likely' - Presidency

Compiled by Riaan Grobler
Government will likely appeal a ruling by the North Gauteng High Court that all hospitals, clinics, schools and police stations be spared from electricity disruptions.

On Friday Judge Norman Davis ordered the Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan to "take all reasonable steps" within 60 days to ensure that public health establishments, state schools and the South African Police Service are not affected by load shedding.

Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for the Presidency, told News24 on Sunday: "We have significant concerns about the judgment and its impact on the stability of the grid and the negative effect on the fiscus. In that regard, an appeal is very likely."

The United Democratic Movement (UDM), Inkatha Freedom Party, Action SA, the National Union of Metalworkers and other organisations had launched a legal bid to spare hospitals and clinics, 23 000 public schools and police stations from load shedding. They also applied to exempt water and sanitation services, small businesses that deal in perishable goods, and cellphone networks from load shedding, but the judgment only focused on education, health and policing facilities.

Friday's judgment notes that where it's impossible to isolate embedded buildings and spare them from load shedding, Gordhan must ensure that generators and other alternate energy supplies are secured to ensure uninterrupted power.

The judgment found that there had been repeated breaches by the state of its Constitutional and statutory duties and that these breaches infringe citizens' rights to healthcare, security and education.

In a response to media queries, the Department of Public Enterprises said it was studying the judgment and would respond in due course.

