Appeals court dismisses municipalities' bid to charge own property levies

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal from the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality against an earlier ruling by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, which affirmed that the council must charge rates in line with the Municipal Property Rates Act (MPRA).

The Appellate Division handed down its judgment on Wednesday on a matter dating back to 2010, relating to rates levied on residential properties used by public benefit organisations.

The judgment comes just days after Monday's local government elections, which have seen huge shifts for the country's two largest political parties - namely the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) - in many of the metros that they govern.

The two main appellants in the SCA case were eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal and Stellenbosch Local Municipality in the Western Cape.



The respondents were the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (Isasa), the minister of finance and the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs.

Isasa owns public benefit organisation properties throughout South Africa.

The SCA said in a statement that in March 2010, the minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs promulgated national regulations made under sub-sections 19 and 83 of the MPRA, which capped the rates municipalities may levy on - among other things - property owned by public benefit organisations. The capped rate was calculated using a prescribed ratio based on rates for residential property.

The SCA judgment noted that after the promulgation of the 2010 regulations, Isasa filed an application in the Kwa-Zulu Natal Division of the High Court, seeking an order to bar eThekwini from charging a rate more than 25% higher than the standard rate levied on residential properties used for public benefit purposes.



The high court granted the order sought by Isasa, but the eThekwini and Stellenbosch municipalities filed a notice of intention to appeal against the order, seeking an order to clarify whether the MPRA regulations are constitutional.

"The eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, the first appellant, submitted that pre-2014, the MPRA did not prescribe what categories of property must be included in its rates policies," the statement said.

The SCA found, however, that the powers of the municipalities are subject to national legislation, in this case the MPRA, and that section 19 of MPRA allowed the Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to regulate powers of a municipality to impose a cap on rates.



"Section 19 is constitutionally permissible because the MPRA was constitutionally enacted by Parliament, and it is a national legislation sanctioned by the Constitution," the statement said.

The statement said in respect of the cross-appeal by the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa, the Supreme Court found it unnecessary to deal with it because the main appeal was not successful.

