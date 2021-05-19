38m ago

add bookmark

April annual consumer inflation accelerates to 14-month high

Lameez Omarjee
Inflation for April has eased to 3%.
Inflation for April has eased to 3%.

April consumer inflation accelerated to 4.4% year-on-year, slightly higher than the market consensus of a lift to 4.3% year-on-year.

Stats SA on Wednesday released April's figures, which is the highest reading since before lockdown.

"Over the last 14 months, consumer price inflation was relatively subdued, bottoming out at 2.1% in May 2020 - this was the lowest reading in 15 years," said Stats SA's Chief Director for Price Statistics, Patrick Kelly.

April's annual inflation was mainly driven by higher transport and food prices.

Transport inflation jumped to 10.6% in April due to an increase in fuel prices, public transport and new vehicles. Petrol prices had reached their highest level on record last month.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 6.3% year-on-year - the highest it has been in 45 months, said Kelly.

Other contributors to annual inflation include housing and utilities which increased 2.3% year-on-year and miscellaneous goods and services, up 4% year-on-year.

On a month-on-month basis, April inflation increased by increased by 0.7%.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said a significant lift in April inflation was expected, given the base effect of the lockdown instituted in the same month last year.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
interest ratesconsumer inflation
Rand - Dollar
14.04
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.91
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.15
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,864.09
-0.3%
Silver
27.79
-1.4%
Palladium
2,889.71
-0.6%
Platinum
1,219.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
68.71
-1.1%
Top 40
60,286
-1.5%
All Share
66,365
-1.3%
Resource 10
69,177
-2.3%
Industrial 25
82,979
-1.0%
Financial 15
12,591
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1491 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3693 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 1965 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for...

12 May

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for retirement?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?

08 May

MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21138.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo