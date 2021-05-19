April annual consumer inflation accelerates to 14-month high

April consumer inflation accelerated to 4.4% year-on-year, slightly higher than the market consensus of a lift to 4.3% year-on-year.

Stats SA on Wednesday released April's figures, which is the highest reading since before lockdown.

"Over the last 14 months, consumer price inflation was relatively subdued, bottoming out at 2.1% in May 2020 - this was the lowest reading in 15 years," said Stats SA's Chief Director for Price Statistics, Patrick Kelly.

April's annual inflation was mainly driven by higher transport and food prices.

#CPI inflation hit a 14-month high in April, mainly driven by rising #transport and food prices. The rate was 4,4%, up from 3,2% in March.



Listen here for more: #StatsSA #inflation

Transport inflation jumped to 10.6% in April due to an increase in fuel prices, public transport and new vehicles. Petrol prices had reached their highest level on record last month.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 6.3% year-on-year - the highest it has been in 45 months, said Kelly.

Other contributors to annual inflation include housing and utilities which increased 2.3% year-on-year and miscellaneous goods and services, up 4% year-on-year.

On a month-on-month basis, April inflation increased by increased by 0.7%.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said a significant lift in April inflation was expected, given the base effect of the lockdown instituted in the same month last year.