54m ago

add bookmark

At least 50 people dead in Haiti gas tanker explosion

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

At least 50 people died when a gas tanker exploded in the Haitian city of Cap-Haitien on Tuesday morning, according to the local deputy mayor.

"I saw on the scene between 50 and 54 people burned alive," Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor said. "It is impossible to identify them."

Almonor also said "about 20" houses in the area were set ablaze by the explosion.

"We can't yet give details on the number of people inside the houses," he said.

Haiti is in the midst of a severe fuel shortage as gangs have seized gas lines.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
16.08
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.28
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.18
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.43
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Gold
1,770.02
-0.9%
Silver
21.77
-2.5%
Palladium
1,624.06
-3.8%
Platinum
914.50
-2.0%
Brent Crude
74.39
-1.0%
Top 40
65,107
-0.1%
All Share
71,469
+0.1%
Resource 10
68,072
+0.3%
Industrial 25
94,489
-0.2%
Financial 15
13,988
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to move house - how can I cut costs?

04 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to move house - how can I cut costs?
MONEY CLINIC | I tried to access money from my pension fund but it was denied....

02 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | I tried to access money from my pension fund but it was denied. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | My employer says I opted for early retirement, but I didn't. What...

29 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | My employer says I opted for early retirement, but I didn't. What should I do?
Read more
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo