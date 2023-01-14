1h ago

Back to school: How much will supplies cost in 2023?

Na’ilah Ebrahim
Back to school supplies.
With inland schools opening this week and coastal schools about to open, South African retail stores have attracted customers eagerly looking for school supplies.

News24 looked at the 'Back-2-School' specials and prices of school supplies at Checkers, Shoprite, Pick n Pay, CNA and Waltons. This catalogue was compiled using online and in-store prices.

The cheaper options for school supplies were Pick n Pay, Checkers and Shoprite. Current 'Back-2-School' savings at Pick n Pay make it the cheapest option, while customers on Checkers and Shoprite's Xtra Savings reward programme can benefit from further discounts on school supplies.

Staedtler Traditional HB Pencils – 3 pack

Pick n Pay: R19.99 ('Back-2-School' savings)/R43.99 (regular price)

Checkers: R37.99/R16.99 (For Checkers rewards customers)

Shoprite: R37.99/R16.99 (For Shoprite rewards customers)

Makro: R20

Waltons: R44

A4 Hardcover 192 Pages

Pick n Pay: R19.99 ('Back-2-School' savings)/R21.99 (regular price)

Checkers: R21.99/R12.99 (discount for Checkers rewards customers)

Shoprite: R21.99/R12.99 (discount for Shoprite rewards customers)

Makro: R20

Waltons: R43.50

Pritt Glue Stick 43g

Pick n Pay: R41.99 ('Back-2-School' savings)/R59.99 (regular price)

Checkers: R49.99/R34.99 (discount for Checkers rewards customers)

Shoprite: R49.99/R34.99 (discount for Shoprite rewards customers)

Makro: R40

Waltons: R64

BIC Orange 2 pack of pens

Pick n Pay: R21 (regular price)

Checkers: R18.99/R15.99 (discount for Checkers rewards customers)

Shoprite: R18.99/R15.99 (discount for Shoprite rewards customers)

Makro: R12

Waltons: R15 (R7.50 per individual pen)

Monami Retractable Wax Crayons 12 Pack

Pick n Pay: R44.99/R99.99 (regular price)

Checkers: R79.99/R44.99 (discount for Checkers rewards customers)

Shoprite: R79.99/R44.99 (discount for Shoprite rewards customers)

Makro: R60

Waltons: R81.50

Flip File Display Book A4 20 Packet

Pick n Pay: R21.99 (regular price)

Checkers: R26.99/R18.99 (discount for Checkers rRewards customers)

Shoprite: R26.99/R18.99 (discount for Shoprite rewards customers)

Makro: R25

Waltons: R31.50

Typek A4 White Paper 500 Sheets

Pick n Pay [Rotatrim]: R84.99 (regular price)

Checkers: R82.99/R69.99 (discount for Checkers rewards customers)

Shoprite: R82.99/R69.99 (discount for Shoprite rewards customers)

Makro: N/A

Waltons: R102.99

Total baskets

Pick n Pay: R254.94

Checkers: R318.93/ R214.93 (discount for rewards customers)

Shoprite: R318.93/R214.93 (discount for rewards customers)

Makro: R177 (excluding paper)

Waltons: R374.99

Checkers and Shoprite rewards customers are able to benefit from the cheapest basket, which is R40 cheaper than Pick n Pay. However, South African consumers would also save money from the Pick n Pay 'Back-2-School' Savings prices which would see them pay R254.94 for their basket at the till point. The current ‘Back-2-School’ promotion at Pick n Pay is valid until 31 January.

Rise in school supply prices

Compared to 2018, the price of Staedleter HB Tradition Pencils pencils at South African retailers has risen by 21%, and the price of Pritt 43g has risen by 17%. The price of Typek A4 Paper has also increased by 32%.

The increase in the price of goods and services has been felt by South Africans who have battled both inflation and high costs of living in 2022. However, predictions of global recession and increasing interest rates mean that many consumers, including parents, will be looking to tighten their belts within the coming year.

