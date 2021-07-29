1h ago

add bookmark

Backlog of containers could hurt cold food supplies after unrest, meat importers warn

accreditation
Compiled by Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Authorities at the Durban port have curtailed capacity to test arriving product due to the damage to some testing labs.
Authorities at the Durban port have curtailed capacity to test arriving product due to the damage to some testing labs.
Fin24/File

The port in Durban is running short on space to store containers and running out of plug points used to keep containers cool, which will cause massive food wastage if not resolved immediately, the South African Meat Processors Association (SAMPA) and the South African Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE SA) said in a statement on Thursday.

They call for an urgent action plan by government to ensure imported perishable food containers are re-routed to inland cold-storage facilities.

The unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, compounded by the recent cybersecurity hack on Transnet’s IT systems, which affected its operations, has created backlogs for both exports and imports in the Durban port. 

"There are currently 290 reefer containers (temperature-controlled containers) which require an urgent cold storage remedy, with many more containers en route from international markets to offload at the port of Durban," the organisations said.

Re-routing the containers inland is "critical" in order to avoid supply shortages, they added, "specifically for the poorest who rely on affordable chicken and meat products such as polony as their primary sources of protein." 

The organisations further said a solution was needed urgently as authorities have curtailed capacity to test arriving products due to the damage to some testing labs. This could create backlogs in the microbiological, phytosanitary testing of food products coming into the port.

SAMPA and AMIE SA have written to Departments of Agriculture Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) and Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) recommending urgent intervention. The organisations claim a solution would be to allow fully sealed containers to be transported to inland cold storage facilities, where the inland veterinary teams can follow normal testing and release procedures.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbanunrestmeatimports
Rand - Dollar
14.55
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.32
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.30
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,829.32
+1.2%
Silver
25.57
+2.4%
Palladium
2,653.66
+1.0%
Platinum
1,068.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
74.74
+0.4%
Top 40
63,395
+1.7%
All Share
69,565
+1.5%
Resource 10
72,109
+2.6%
Industrial 25
88,428
+1.2%
Financial 15
12,835
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
20% - 1455 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 2261 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 3571 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?

24 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I get a loan while under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate...

21 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate financially?
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo