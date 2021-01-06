12m ago

add bookmark

Beer industry pleads with Ramaphosa to lift ban as it struggles to survive

Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The third ban is devastating to craft brewers.
The third ban is devastating to craft brewers.
Yuki Shintani / Getty

The Beer Association of South Africa (BASA) has issued an urgent call to President Cyril Ramaphosa to lift the blanket ban on alcohol as from 16 January. 

BASA says this step is needed to ensure the survival of small business owners of craft breweries, who now find themselves on the brink of closure.

Ramaphosa announced the third alcohol ban on 28 December 2020.

The last two alcohol bans had a devastating impact on the beer industry, with an estimated 7 400 jobs lost, R14.2 billion in lost sales revenue and more than a R7.4 billion loss in taxes and excise duties. 

"BASA remains aware of the severity of the crisis we face as nation as we battle Covid-19, and understands the great difficulties faced by both government and citizens as the virus spreads. And while we support all efforts to curb the infection rate, we need to work together to ensure that we are able to save both lives and livelihoods in this fight," its said in a statement. 

Wendy Pienaar, CEO of the Craft Brewers Association of South Africa (CBASA), says the third ban on alcohol sales has had a devastating impact on the craft brewing industry. BASA has been inundated with calls from members who have been left depleted of their savings and reserves, and are now in desperate need of financial relief if they are to survive. 

"The third ban is devastating to craft brewers, who are small businesses owners who work within small margins, always putting the welfare of their staff before their own. It is now no longer a question of keeping businesses open – it has become a question of whether business owners, their employees and families will have any food to eat this month," she says.

BASA maintains that the current curfew of 21:00 to 06:00 should remain in effect, along with the 20:00 closing time for businesses.

On Tuesday South Africa’s tavern and shebeen owners urged the government to reinstate off-site sales of liquor from January 16, saying that the livelihoods of 100 000 people are at stake.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Liquor traders call for off-site alcohol sales to protect livelihoods
Govt finances off to a rocky start in 2021 as new lockdown eats into tax revenue - economists
Brewers and distillers in the aftermath of the pandemic
Read more on:
coronavirusbeeralcohol ban
ZAR/USD
14.89
(+0.28)
ZAR/GBP
20.35
(+0.17)
ZAR/EUR
18.38
(+0.07)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.35)
Gold
1947.57
(-0.13)
Silver
27.33
(-0.82)
Platinum
1101.50
(+0.01)
Brent Crude
53.52
(+4.91)
Palladium
2434.99
(-0.16)
All Share
61270.33
(+0.57)
Top 40
56303.44
(+0.58)
Financial 15
11672.44
(+0.36)
Industrial 25
80248.87
(+0.58)
Resource 10
61681.97
(+0.64)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 562 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 1378 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 751 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov 2020

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov 2020

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo