12m ago

add bookmark

Black South Africans break into once white-only wine industry

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nomaroma Siguqa, mother of Klein Goederust owner Paul Siguqa. Photo: Instagram/Klein Goederust
Nomaroma Siguqa, mother of Klein Goederust owner Paul Siguqa. Photo: Instagram/Klein Goederust

Winemaking was a profession most South African parents could never have envisioned for their children.

But black South Africans are today managing to break through multiple barriers into the renowned industry, transforming a landscape that was historically white.

Paul Siguqa, 41, bought Klein Goederust farm (Afrikaans for "a little good rest") after saving up for 15 years.

His mother had for 37 years worked at a farm in South Africa's Cape winelands under the white minority apartheid regime.

"If you grow up on a farm as children of farm labourers -- black farm labourers -- you are raised to be the next crop of labour for that farmer," said Siguqa.

He finally purchased the "rundown" farm in 2019, renovated it and opened last year.

"If we want to see change in an industry, we need to be the change," he told AFP after inspecting his flowering grape crop at the farm in Franschhoek (French corner), a region dotted with centuries-old vineyards.

The rise of entrepreneurs of colour has been slow and still faces serious obstacles, including lack of access to land and capital. As a result an industry push is underway to try to accelerate the pace of change.

"Nobody's getting nowhere slowly," said Wendy Petersen, manager at SA Wine Industry Transformation Unit which organises grants and internships for startups. Often the resources are not enough and have to be spread thinly among the candidates.

To help them grow, the organisation has launched the Wine Arc tasting room, in South Africa's wine producing hub Stellenbosch, to promote budding producers.

Among the brands featured there is Carmen Stevens Wines, which became South Africa's first fully black-owned winery when launched in 2011 and released its first vintage in 2014.

'Land, biggest barrier' 

"The difficult part of winemaking is selling this product, is getting this product to somebody's table and somebody coming back and saying 'I want more'," Stevens said.

The 51-year-old is an unlikely winemaker, having grown up in the Cape Flats - an area marred by poverty and gangsters.

Her mother, a factory worker, would buy her Mills & Boon fiction novels, many set in vineyards and involving wine.

South Africa was still under the racially segregated apartheid regime when Stevens made her first attempt to study winemaking in 1991. After being repeatedly refused, she was accepted at a college in 1993.

Her perseverance has paid off. This year she took home three gold medals at a South African wine and spirits award event for her sauvignon blanc and newly-released rose named after her mother Julie.

But like many black-owned brands, she procures her grapes from farmers in the region, not yet having her own land to cultivate.

Land access is "the biggest barrier for black people participating in the wine industry," Siguqa says.

"That's very political," because historically the majority of black people, who make up about 80 percent of the population, don't have access to land.

Black people "are competing, with old inter-generational, white rands" as well as with foreign buyers that are purchasing prime land... You are competing with the US dollars, with the pound and the euro," said Siguqa.

The first vineyards were established in the 1600s by French Huguenots.

Since then, land has passed down through generations and when sales do occur, it has often been to neighbours, leaving little opportunity for newcomers to enter the market, said Maryna Calow, of the Wines of South Africa industry group.

But for those non-white operators who have broken the barriers into the industry, it's been a bittersweet journey so far -- having taken so long to achieve and, once in, the pressure to not fail.

"We've been free for 28 years and one would have wanted to see a lot more black people participating in the industry," said Siguqa, wine bottles lined up on a table next to him.

Originally established in 1905 his farm this month scooped an award in Cape Town for offering an authentic South African experience.

Out of the hundreds of winemakers in the country, Africa's top wine producer, only just over 80 brands are black-owned, according to Petersen.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
18.14
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.06
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.07
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,644.51
0.0%
Silver
19.26
0.0%
Palladium
1,904.50
0.0%
Platinum
947.50
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
95.77
-1.2%
Top 40
59,687
-1.3%
All Share
66,386
-1.1%
Resource 10
62,567
-1.2%
Industrial 25
77,460
-1.9%
Financial 15
15,689
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo