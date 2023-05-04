BLSA defends controversial Eskom probe, says it led to arrests and recovered millions

BLSA, which funded the controversial intelligence reports into crime and corruption at Eskom, still believes it did the right thing and that valuable information was gathered in the process.

Business Leadership SA (BLSA), which funded the controversial intelligence reports into crime and corruption at Eskom commissioned by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, says it believes it did the right thing and that valuable information was gathered in the process.

This includes the outcome that 43 people were arrested for various crimes, a fact that was trumpeted by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation speech in February.

It also disrupted various coal syndicates, leading to the recovery of millions of rands by Eskom, BLSA says.

The work, contracted out to George Fivaz Forensic and Risk (GFFR), became controversial when it emerged that an apartheid operative, Tony Oosthuizen, had undertaken the investigation and that it had been funded by BLSA "off the books" of Eskom.

It was also reported by investigative journalist Jacques Pauw in articles on News24 that the reports produced by Oosthuizen were devoid of useful information and were packed with nonsense conspiracy theories.

CEO of BLSA Busi Mavuso and CEO of Business Unity SA (BUSA) briefed journalists on Thursday, saying they stood by the decision to fund the work, which was done to assist the state "to do what it should do". She said assisting the government to build a capable state in the aftermath of the state capture era was central to business' concerns.

BLSA paid R18 million for the investigation, a decision that was approved by the board.

BUSA CEO Cas Coovadia said his organisation, of which BLSA is a member, wholeheartedly supported the decision and, in recent discussions with CEOs, had not received any pushback. He acknowledged, though, "that lessons have been learned."

Said Mavuso:

It was intended to augment the efforts of the authorities to root out crime and corruption at Eskom, and it was the CEO of Eskom, André de Ruyter, who approached BLSA, and we were responding to his request … It was Eskom and André in particular that brought GFFR to conduct the investigation. When we get involved in this manner, where we are enabling a capable state or working with a public institution; we don't get involved in appointing service providers.

Mavuso said that BLSA was "shocked and dismayed" to learn that an individual with a "tainted history" had been involved, and BLSA did not support the appointment of such people.

However, "to simply dismiss the detailed intelligence-gathering on the basis that one cog in the investigative process has a racist and reactionary history is neither logical nor fair," she said.

Coovadia said the assertion that the reports from GFFR were not worth the paper they were written on did not correspond with the information they received.

"From what we have seen, the report does not have any of the sensationalist stuff that is in the public domain. What we have seen there have been a lot of positive outcomes from this report. It was always our understanding that the work we were asked to fund would, on the basis of information the CEO of Eskom had about corruption and sabotage, try to uncover that and connect the dots and then make it available to the authorities to decide whether they want to act on it. And we believe that has happened to a certain extent."



