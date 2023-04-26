BLSA says it was 'comfortable' with Fivaz appointment for Eskom probe

Business Leadership SA says it received a request from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to help fund a risk assessment into criminal activity and sabotage at the power utility.

The risk assessment would complement the efforts of law enforcement agencies to root out corruption at Eskom.

But News24 found that the report, which cost R50 million, contained wild and untested allegations that came from a shadowy intelligence operative implicated in apartheid-era crimes.

Business Leadership South Africa confirmed it helped fund a "risk assessment" at Eskom that would support the work of law enforcement authorities to root out corruption at the utility, and that it was "comfortable" with former police commissioner George Fivaz conducting the investigation.

News24 reported on Wednesday that the subsequent report, which cost an estimated R50 million, contained wild and untested allegations that came from a shadowy intelligence operative implicated in apartheid-era crimes.

While BLSA did not indicate how much it contributed, News24 reported that it gave at least R18 million to George Fivaz Forensic and Risk (GFFR), a company owned by Fivaz, to conduct the investigation.

BLSA said on Wednesday that former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter had approached it at the end of 2021 to fund the "risk assessment." Any illegal activities that were uncovered by the assessment were to be shared with law enforcement.

"The proposal was focused on providing a comprehensive risk assessment on the critical infrastructure and operations of state enterprise power supply in South Africa. This assessment would be provided by a firm specialising in risk and vulnerability assessment services, and at the time of agreeing to the request, this firm had not yet been chosen," BLSA said.

BLSA said it was not involved in the appointment of GFFR but was "comfortable" with it given Fivaz's reputation as a person of integrity and his ongoing collaboration with law enforcement authorities, it said. However, News24 revealed that apartheid operative Tony Oosthuizen was also involved in the investigation known as Project Ostrich.

BLSA said it provides technical, financial and other forms of support to various branches of government, state institutions and NGOs in order to achieve socioeconomic growth and development objectives.

BLSA highlighted that it is assisting in addressing South Africa's energy crisis by mobilising "substantial" financial resources to support the implementation of government's Energy Action Plan.

Zwelinzima Vavi, general secretary of Saftu, tweeted that it it is a "massive scandal" that an apartheid spy was involved in Project Ostrich.

On Wednesday, De Ruyter appeared before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), and was questioned on matters related to corruption, theft, maladministration, sabotage, and cartels, among others at the utility.

He had raised serious allegations of the involvement of senior politicians in corruption at Eskom during an interview with e.tv's Annika Larsen earlier this year, and Scopa wanted to probe these further as it related to the misappropriation of public funds.

De Ruyter's refusal to name a senior politician he said is implicated in corruption at Eskom has drawn criticism.

De Ruyter would not reveal the identity of the person in question, as this would expose him to legal action. He also raised concerns over security risks.

DA member of Parliament Benedicta van Minnen said that Scopa was unable to force De Ruyter to make disclosures, as it was a hearing and not a parliamentary inquiry. "… De Ruyter was not participating under oath. This made it impossible for Scopa to force him to make disclosures which he presumed would place him at variance with the law and open him up to criminal prosecution."

Scopa will have two follow up meetings on the matter on 3 May and 9 May.