1h ago

add bookmark

Bold new plans but same old problems for SABC as report shows how far it has to go

Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The SABC describes the current financial crisis as 'the most critical for the future and sustainability of this 84-year-old institution'.
The SABC describes the current financial crisis as 'the most critical for the future and sustainability of this 84-year-old institution'.
  • SABC leaders have given a frank but optimistic account of the broadcaster's financial health.
  • The office of the Auditor General, meanwhile, told Parliament that the SABC needs to get its house in order financially.
  • SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe said the group would be placing the creation of compelling content at the centre of its approach to improve audience ratings.

While leadership at the South African Broadcasting Corporation gave a frank but optimistic account of the public service broadcaster's financial health in Auckland Park, Johannesburg on Tuesday, the office of the Auditor General told Members of Parliament in Cape Town that the SABC needed to get its house in order as saving or cutting its way to financial stability was not tenable.

Upon the release of the SABC's 2019-20 annual report on Tuesday, leadership at the public service broadcaster made no bones about the fact that the entity had a long way to go towards being financially sound, as it still spent R78 million on consulting and R27 million of that on legal fees.

Along with being outflanked by digital streaming platforms, struggles with getting to grips with its wage bill and a low compliance rate of TV license payments, the SABC struggled to invest effectively in compelling content this year, in part because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the release of the annual report, SABC Group Chief Executive Officer Madoda Mxakwe said the broadcaster would be focussing on increased investment in content, digitalisation and responding to the impact of the shift towards digital streaming platforms such as Netflix and Showmax on the consumer market.

Mxakwe said the SABC had cash reserves of R2.1 billion, an improvement from R73 million at the end of March in 2019. 

"The corporation was once again encouraged by the decline in year to year irregular expenditure by about 40% amounting to R202 million compared to the R336 million for the year that ended in March 2019. Year on year, fruitless expenditure declined 87% and that equates to R27 million," said Mxakwe.

Mxakwe said the public service broadcaster would place compelling content at the centre of its approach to improve audience ratings and ensure that marketing initiatives are aimed at drawing on new audiences and expanding existing audiences.

"There is huge focus on emerging revenue generation opportunities. We note that dependence on classic sources of revenue is not working. We are now transitioning to ensure that we can get more ad spend on digital platforms," Mxakwe said.

The CEO acknowledged the financial difficulties that the SABC has had and continues to confront but said the public service broadcaster was working to become more financially sustainable and more competitive.

"The SABC has taken bold and decisive steps to implementing our turnaround plans. Notwithstanding difficult economic conditions, the SABC remains on track to achieve financial sustainability," he said.

SABC chief financial officer Yolande van Biljon said Covid-19 and the related implications wreaked havoc on the broadcaster’s plans for the year. 

"Our main cost drivers continue to be the payroll, our content investment and our signal and distribution costs. Operational costs are made of hundreds of little items and that is where we have made inroads in the way that the organisation engages with its cost base," said Van Biljon.

Van Biljon said the SABC’s true operational performance improved by R110 million in a year to R585 million. She said the broadcaster was impacted by its inability to invest in compelling content in recent years, severely hampering the proposition to advertisers.

She also said the SABC was encouraged by the decrease in audit report findings by the Auditor General from 28 findings in 2019 to 23 findings in 2020.

"There is a balance at the end of this financial year that amounts to R5.4bn. This balance has been accruing over a period of nearly nine to ten years. The majority of it was identified in an activity in the 2016 year and it, therefore, predates that era," Van Biljon said.

SABC COO Ian Plaatjies said the broadcaster had some "transformative" initiative in the works, including a partnership with Telkom to introduce streaming services for SABC television.

"One revenue driver is in the form of a carrying license and the other is the ability to play in the advertising space in streaming services. In the new year you will see many more of these partnerships and collaborations as we transform the organisation," said Plaatjies.

Meanwhile, over at Parliament in Cape Town, MPs received an update from the Auditor General on the grim financial realities the SABC finds itself in.

Auditor General senior manager Jolene Pillay said out of all fruitless and wasteful expenditure at the Department of Communications and its entities, 99% relates to fruitless expenditure incurred by the SABC, mainly as a result of late payments to suppliers.

Pillay reminded MPs that the SABC received a financial bailout of R3.2 billion during the last financial year.

"The public entity incurred a net loss of R511 million and net cash outflows from operations of R1.2 billion for the financial reporting period to 31 March. These conditions, along with other matters indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the public entity’s ability to continue as a going concern," Pillay said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
INTERVIEW | SABC can be blueprint for SOE turnarounds, says Group CEO Mxakwe amid job cuts
SABC: We are ready to start job cuts, salary freezes
SABC unveils streaming service as part of 'key strategy' for its survival
Read more on:
sabcmadoda mxakwesouth africaauckland parkparliamentannual report
ZAR/USD
15.39
(-0.77)
ZAR/GBP
20.43
(-0.96)
ZAR/EUR
18.30
(-0.84)
ZAR/AUD
11.26
(-0.48)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.02)
Gold
1889.50
(+0.06)
Silver
24.62
(-0.53)
Platinum
934.00
(+1.14)
Brent Crude
43.68
(+2.40)
Palladium
2337.50
(+0.82)
All Share
57047.32
(-0.38)
Top 40
52290.62
(-0.50)
Financial 15
11606.37
(+0.60)
Industrial 25
78859.30
(-0.29)
Resource 10
51756.34
(-1.19)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
22% - 255 votes
No, I did not.
51% - 593 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 320 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo