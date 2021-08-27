Bookkeeper who allegedly scammed UIF out of R11.1m in Covid-19 grants due in court on Tuesday

An unnamed Johannesburg bookkeeper is the latest suspect to be nabbed by police for TERS fraud.

The bookkeeper allegedly f leeced R11.1 million of TERS grants from the UIF after submitting claims for four clients without their knowledge.

The UIF's "follow-the-money" project has led to the arrest of at least 17 other suspects and the recovery of around R827 million.

The Department of Employment and Labour and law enforcement agencies are pouncing on more people who defrauded the Unemployment Insurance Fund's (UIF) Covid-19 relief scheme.



On Friday, the department said a 39-year-old bookkeeper was arrested for allegedly swindling R11.1 million out of the Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

The bookkeeper allegedly submitted Covid-19 TERS claims on behalf of four clients but did not make those clients aware. So, the R11.1 million due to them was paid into the bookkeeper's business accounts instead.

"The intended clients realised something was not fine after they were harangued by their employees for not paying them TERS monies they had claimed, and at this point, they reported the matter to the police. Following joint investigations between the UIF and the police, the suspect was traced and arrested in Durban on Wednesday 25 August 2021," read the statement released by the department.

It said police seized the bookkeeper's Audi Q2 suspected to have been bought with the stolen money.

The alleged fraudster is scheduled to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg on 31 August.

The department announced that it started a "follow-the-money project" in 2020 when it came to light that billions of rands meant for people who lost their jobs during Covid-19 went to fraudsters instead. Some employers claimed TERS relief, but didn't give the money to their intended employees.

The UIF has recovered billions of rands since law enforcers started cracking down on the wrongdoers. Earlier in August, the Grahamstown High Court froze bank accounts of an Eastern Cape taxi grouping accused of defrauding TERS hundreds of millions of rands.



Acting UIF commissioner Mzie Yawa said law enforcement will catch all those who have helped themselves to the TERS funds meant for workers.



"The long arm of the law is creeping towards them, and they will not have peace. Working together with law enforcement agencies, we will continue investigating every lead pointing us to suspected fraudulent activities," said Yawa.



Yawa said at least 17 other suspects have been arrested and appeared in various courts around the country for allegedly fleecing the UIF's Covid-19 TERS scheme. The UIF has now recovered around R827 million through its "follow-the-money" project and anticipates that more will be recovered as the project is extended for another year.