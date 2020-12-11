1h ago

Brace yourselves for a weekend of loadshedding, says Eskom

Londiwe Buthelezi
Eskom will start with Stage 2 loadshedding at 6am on Saturday. (Getty)
South Africa will wake up with no lights or power to start their day on Saturday as Eskom, which has been warning the country about a "constrained" system, will be implementing Stage 2 loadshedding from 06:00.

The power utility announced on Friday night that power cuts will run until 23:00 and will be repeated on Sunday.

"Eskom regrets to have to announce the implementation of Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 06:00 tomorrow…Loadshedding will be repeated on Sunday as the system is severely constrained," it wrote.

The power utility said it needs to replenish depleted emergency power generation reserves for the coming weeks as festive holidays approach.

Eskom has been warning about constrained generating capacity as unplanned outages exceeded 10 000MW. It had 7 452MW on planned maintenance, but another 10 208MW of capacity was out on unplanned maintenance on Friday night.

It said that two generating units at its Kendal Power Station also went offline to comply with environmental legislation. Four more at Camden Power Station were taken offline "to conserve the integrity of the ash dam facility".

