21m ago

add bookmark

Brand SA says ex-CEO's graft claims have been handed over to authorities

Khulekani Magubane
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kingsley Makhubela attends "Redefining the Global Agenda" panel within TRT World Forum in Istanbul, Turkey on October 18, 2017.
Kingsley Makhubela attends "Redefining the Global Agenda" panel within TRT World Forum in Istanbul, Turkey on October 18, 2017.
Elif Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
  • Brand South Africa says its former CEO Kingsley Makhubela's claims of maladministration and abuse of power have been handed over to "relevant investigation authorities". 
  • City Press reported that Makhubela had compiled a report which details alleged abuses of power. 
  • Brand SA urged anyone with "credible and valid information" about corruption to report it to the police. 

 

Brand South Africa says its former CEO Kingsley Makhubela's claims of maladministration and abuse of power will be investigated, and has urged anyone with credible evidence of wrongdoing to come forward.

Brand SA is a state-owned brand and image management agency established in 2002, which manages the reputation of South Africa in a bid to increase tourism and investment. 

City Press reported on Sunday that Makhubela compiled a report that details alleged abuses of power, corruption, maladministration and a lack of proper governance.

The newspaper reported that Makhubela's report was sent to Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, and to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

According to City Press, Makhubela questioned why a R45 million contract for reputational management of South Africa internationally was awarded to a UK-based agency. Makhubela said the agency was appointed for three years and was paid upfront with no official contract.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, Brand SA urged anyone with "credible and valid information" on corruption to and report it to the police. 

"For the purposes of this statement we do not wish to engage in the merits of the document, its authenticity, nor the allegations made in it.

"However, we have taken the document through the board processes and committees, who have since handed it over to the relevant investigation authorities," the statement said.

According to Brand SA, it received "numerous allegations against Makhubela" through its whistleblowing facility in February 2018, which led to his to his suspension and an internal disciplinary hearing. 

"Advocate Baloyi found Dr Kingsley Makhubela guilty on two charges and recommended dismissal as the appropriate sanction for his misconducts. Most notably, Makhubela attempted to overturn the suspension against him through the CCMA and failed," the statement said.

Related Links
Would you try to trademark the coronavirus in your brand? Some SA companies have
Solly Moeng: SA's brand ambassadorship must begin at home
Solly Moeng: Why SA needs a country brand and reputation watchdog
Read more on:
brand sajackson mthembukingsley makhubelasouth africa
ZAR/USD
17.55
(+0.60)
ZAR/GBP
22.98
(+0.70)
ZAR/EUR
20.67
(+0.49)
ZAR/AUD
12.60
(+0.48)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(+0.92)
Gold
1994.12
(-1.69)
Silver
28.20
(-2.92)
Platinum
967.00
(-1.72)
Brent Crude
44.95
(+1.33)
Palladium
2201.50
(-1.21)
All Share
57298.04
(+0.95)
Top 40
52966.53
(+1.01)
Financial 15
10058.74
(+1.62)
Industrial 25
75128.73
(+0.61)
Resource 10
59722.27
(+1.31)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 947 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 6312 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 1300 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
for subscribers
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during...

22 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?

08 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?
for subscribers
MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?

18 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20221.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo