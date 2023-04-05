55m ago

Share

BREAKING | Controversial Eskom exemption withdrawn 'for now'

accreditation
Carol Paton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told MPs on Wednesday that he has decided to withdraw the exemption of Eskom from the Public Finance Management Act "for now" to have further consultation with the auditor-general and Eskom's auditors. 

A special government gazette issued by Godongwana on Friday exempted Eskom from reporting in its annual financial statements on wasteful and irregular expenditure that did not arise from corruption.

"Yesterday we had intensive discussions with the auditor-general (AG) and in that discussion there were some contributions from the AG that need to be part of the framing of the gazette," Godongwana said. 

"In the light of those comments and comments from the public, we have decided to withdraw the gazette for now and have more detailed discussions with the AG and Eskom's auditors so that the framing is proper and the checks and balances are tightened."

These has been widespread criticism of the exemption, which aimed to assist Eskom achieve an unqualified audit and boost its credit ratings. Treasury was also concerned that a qualified audit opinion will trigger Eskom's loan covenants and increase Eskom's cost of borrowing. A similar exemption was provided to Transnet last year.

DA spokesperson on finance Dion George said on Tuesday that the party had briefed its legal team to look into the legalities of the exemption, while ANC alliance partner Cosatu called it "a green light to criminals that they can go feast and loot with impunity".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomenoch godo­ngwanaexemption permit
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.90
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.35
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.60
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.01
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
1,020.85
+3.4%
Palladium
1,458.81
+0.2%
Gold
2,025.80
+0.3%
Silver
24.87
-0.5%
Brent Crude
84.94
+0.0%
Top 40
71,211
-0.7%
All Share
76,949
-0.7%
Resource 10
67,647
-0.5%
Industrial 25
103,357
-0.7%
Financial 15
15,695
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

18m ago

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo