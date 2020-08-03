1h ago

SIU files court papers to recover R3.8bn from Molefe, Koko, Guptas and others at Eskom

Lameez Omarjee
Former Eskom chairperson Brian Molefe.
Denzil Maregele

Debt-ridden power utility Eskom, along with the Special Investigating Unit, has issued summons to recover as much as R3.8 billion from former executives, board members and members of the Gupta family and their associates.

Eskom, which has been used as a vehicle for state capture, lodged the summons with the North Gauteng High Court on Monday.

Among the executives named are former Chief Executive Officer Brian Molefe, former Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh and former Group Executive for Generation Matshela Koko, who also served as acting chief executive. Eskom's former head of legal, Suzanne Daniels, is also named.

The list also includes the utility's former Board Chairperson Ben Ngubane, and former board members Chwayita Mabude and Mark Pamensky.

The former Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane will also be summonsed. Associates of the Gupta family Salim Aziz Essa and Gupta brothers Rajesh Tony Gupta, Atul Gupta and Ajay Gupta will also be summonsed. 

"This delictual claim for damages that Eskom suffered relates to the recovery of approximately R3.8 billion in funds illegally diverted from Eskom to help the Gupta family and its associates to acquire the operations of OCH, which owned the Optimum Coal Mining (Pty) Ltd that supplied the Hendrina power station with coal.

"The further delictual claim for damages pertains to the payments that were unlawfully made to Trillian by Eskom Executives," the statement read.

Eskom said the 12 defendants acted in a "concerted effort" to corrupt, and irregularly divert resources from the utility.

"All of the former executives and board members breached their fiduciary duty of care and good faith to Eskom, and acted in a concerted State Capture effort with the Gupta Brothers, Mosebenzi Zwane and Salim Aziz Essa to illegally divert funds from Eskom," the statement read.

The SIU has been investigating numerous contracts at Eskom, and the utility has been reviewing major contracts concluded over the years. "Where any evidence of corruption or other irregularities have been discovered, Eskom has a moral and legal duty to cancel those contracts, and to recoup any losses it may have suffered as a result of any illegal or irregular activity," it said.


