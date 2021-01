Eskom will start stage 2 load shedding at noon on Thursday after a loss of capacity overnight.

In a power update, the utility said the power cuts would continue until Sunday night.

"The system remains vulnerable and unpredictable, [and] should any further breakdowns occur, the stage of load shedding may change at short notice," it said.

This comes after two generation units at Kusile Power Station tripped due to the failure of coal feed conveyor belts.