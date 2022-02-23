13m ago

Budget 2022 | 'Anything to see them in jail' - Treasury puts state capture on its radar

Khulekani Magubane
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.
Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said National Treasury still had its eye on pursuing individuals and companies implicated in the State Capture Inquiry.
  • Treasury's  budget review document said over the medium term, R426 million would be allocated to the Investigating Directorate. 
  • Deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat said SA was working with other countries on efforts to ensure those who left SA are held accountable for their role in state capture.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told reporters ahead of his maiden budget speech that National Treasury still had its eye on pursuing individuals and companies implicated in the State Capture Inquiry, and that it would not settle for anything less than jail sentences.

Godongwana tabled his first budget speech to a joint sitting of Parliament on Wednesday afternoon. Since the release of the report - so far in two of three parts - calls have mounted for companies implicated in the report to be blacklisted from state tenders and individuals to be prosecuted.

During a debate on his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the various departments affected by state capture would assess the report and make a determination on how to deal with implicated companies still servicing the state.

During his speech, Godongwana said government would be taking the recent Constitutional Court judgment on the Preferential Procurement Regulations, as well as the first State Capture Commission report highlighting abuses in state procurement, into account.

"We will also be responding formally to the Zondo Commission's report. In the meantime, we must take bold steps to improve state capability and reduce the scope for procurement corruption," said Godongwana. 

The budget review document said over the medium term, R426 million would be allocated to the Investigating Directorate (ID) in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Financial Intelligence Centre to aid the fight against commercial crime.

Godongwana said National Treasury would work with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to this end, and that the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions also brought charges against a company director and a Gupta associate involved in the corrupt Estina Dairy project.

National Treasury deputy director-general for tax and financial sector policy Ismail Momoniat said South Africa was working with other countries on efforts to ensure that those implicated in the state capture report - and who are no longer in South Africa - are brought to account.

SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the authority also conducted 650 investigations into corruption in the personal protective equipment tender contracts from early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Of these, 43 cases were referred to the NPA and 11 convictions have been noted to date, he said.

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
