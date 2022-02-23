Budget 2022 | 'We've got hope': Godongwana uses R180bn tax bonanza to boost public finances

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will use government's R180 billion windfall to reduce borrowing and lower the budget deficit.

The overrun also boosts provincial health and education and pays for the R350 grant.

Godongwana says SA is turning the corner.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will use government’s R180 billion tax bonanza to reduce government borrowing, provide income and employment support to the poor and prop up ailing provinces, which are straining under the burden of large budget cuts imposed in the 2020/21 budget.

SA is expected to record its historically largest tax take ever of R1.5 trillion when the financial year closes at the end of next month, as a result of booming commodity prices, resulting in much larger tax contributions from the mining sector than had been expected a year ago.

The effect will be that SA will be able to consolidate its rising debt burden sooner and at a lower level than anticipated a year ago. It will also mean that non-interest spending – known as the primary budget – will reach a surplus in 2023/24, also a year earlier than anticipated.

This will put government finances onto a much a healthier footing. The government debt to GDP ratio will now peak at 75.1% in 2024/25. A year ago, debt was projected to peak at 88.9% in 2025/26.

Government will, however, still spend a large portion of tax revenue – 20 cents of every R1 collected – to repay debt.

About 45% of the R180 billion tax overrun will be used to reduce the budget deficit and borrowing requirement and 55% will be allocated for "urgent spending priorities," says the budget review.

The additional spending will go mostly to the provinces to plug holes in health and education which have emerged over the past year of "fiscal consolidation" – or austerity - and to boost health and education budgets over the next two years.

Head of public finance Mampho Modise said in an interview that "the 2020/21 budget brought budget reductions".

"So, what we have done now is to relook at the pressures building in the system," Modise said.

In particular, provincial health and education had been under severe pressure and government had faced the possibility of retrenching 3 000 teachers.

"We decided it was better to use revenue overruns to keep the teachers," said Modise.

Briefing journalists before the delivery of his speech in Parliament, Godongwana said the revenue overrun had helped government achieve a number of things, including reduce spending pressures, extend of the social relief of distress grant, and extend the presidential employment programmes, without raising taxes.

Treasury had also increased the police budget, which had been heavily eroded over the past five years.

"That is a good story to tell, that even in this difficult environment we have been able to do all these things," said Godongwana.

Over time the budget had been skewed towards state-owned enterprises and away from frontline service delivery and it was his intention to restore this imbalance, he said.

Addressing MPs, Godongwana said that since 2013 more than R308 billion has been directed towards bailing out state-owned companies. In the same period, frontline services and infrastructure budgets have been reduced by R257 billion.

In the third year of the budget framework 2023/24, Treasury projects that the period of fiscal consolidation will end, and non-interest spending will rise in line with CPI. In particular, government’s wage bill – which it hopes will not rise for the next two years – will return to growth in line with CPI.

This, Godongwana said, was an indication that SA "had turned the corner."

"We have got hope," he said.