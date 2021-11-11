BUDGET | Low vaccination rates dampening SA's fiscal outlook, Godongwana warns

The strength of South Africa's economic recovery will also depend on the rollout of vaccines, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said.

The minister, in his maiden medium-term budget policy statement, argued for staying the course of fiscal consolidation and structural reforms, after government was forced to reprioritise spending last year.

He said a fourth Covid-19 wave would present yet another fiscal disruption to National Treasury, made harder by an underperforming, debt-laden economy.

Low vaccination rates are dampening South Africa's fiscal outlook, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana warned on Thursday, saying the implications of a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic remained uncertain and necessitated a conservative approach.

Treasury has upwardly revised the GDP growth rate from 3.3% to 5.1%, and says output levels will return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022. Growth has been helped by less stringent Covid-19 restrictions, lower interest rates and higher commodity prices.

But the pace of recovery is unlikely to be sustained over the next three years, and Godongwana warned that vaccine rollout was a critical factor.

"The strength of South Africa's economic recovery will also depend on the rollout of vaccines," Godongwana told members of Parliament.

South Africa recently saw its lowest Covid-19 positivity rate since the start of the pandemic. Most people aged 50 and older have also had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. But government has expressed concern over lingering vaccine hesitancy, and analysts have warned that a fourth wave is likely to strike over the festive season in December and January.

Tightening belts

Briefing reporters ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament on Thursday, the minister argued for staying the course of fiscal consolidation and structural reforms, after government was forced to reprioritise spending last year.

Flanked by South African Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter, deputy finance minister David Masondo and National Treasury director general Dondo Mogajane, Godongwana put aside his black feathered hat aside and told reporters South Africa was not out of the woods.

He noted that a fourth Covid-19 wave would present yet another fiscal disruption to National Treasury, made harder by an underperforming, debt-laden economy.

"We don't know the implications of a fourth wave on expenditure. It is far too soon to tell. However, the low vaccination rates are a problem. The unrest which we saw in July also impacted both our growth and our expenditure," said Godongwana.

Godongwana said the medium-term budget policy statement had been conservative in its growth projections because government "did not anticipate a miracle" to improve the economy's growth prospects.

He added that in this climate, there was little wiggle room - including for funding of troubled state-owned entities outside of their existing debt commitments.

"We want to practice tough love. We have not made provisions for now. Whether we will make provisions in February, I doubt. Access to funds without performance being taken into consideration does not work.

"Our position is that there is no incentive for hard work, efficiency or value for money and that is exactly what we are demanding," Godongwana said.

Godongwana further said there would be ongoing engagements with unions in the public service about wages.

On the extension of new support grants beyond March next year, Godongwana said the introduction of a basic income grant would come through sacrificing spending on other items in the medium-term expenditure framework.

He enjoyed significant support from his colleagues and fellow minister in Cabinet, Godongwana added.

"I do believe my colleagues support our structural reforms. Some of these matters are not in their control, by the way," Godongwana said.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.