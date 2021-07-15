1h ago

add bookmark

Business body calls for 24-hour curfew to quell riots

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Volunteers begin a clean up campaign in Anton Lembede street in Durban central after several shops, businesses and infrastructure were damaged in the city.
Volunteers begin a clean up campaign in Anton Lembede street in Durban central after several shops, businesses and infrastructure were damaged in the city.
Rajesh Jantilal
  • BUSA president Sipho Pityana has called on government to reverse the amendment to the Disaster Management Act and put a restriction on gatherings.
  • Pityana said government should deploy station security services to areas that are at risk of violence and continue to monitor the situation.
  • He said law enforcement, as well as other security personnel, should be prepared to remain in position until order is fully restored.

Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) president Sipho Pityana has called on government to declare a 24-hour curfew in the provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in response to deadly and destructive riots that have swept the country in the past week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed South African National Defence Force personnel to support the South African Police Service in tackling the riots that have been characterised by death, the looting of stores and the destruction of vital infrastructure.

Other business formations have called for Ramaphosa to declare a state of emergency in terms of the State of Emergency Act of 1997, which gives him the power to deploy security personnel who can effect detentions and arrests without warrants and even allow for the shutdown of the internet, if deemed necessary, to end a national emergency.

The riots started with outrage over the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma for his contempt of an order by the Constitutional Court and his continued refusal to subject himself to the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

However, the protests have morphed into melees of destruction and violence. Pityana said in a statement that the disruptions the riots have brought to business, vaccinations and food supply require extraordinary interventions.

Pityana called on government to reverse an amendment to the Disaster Management Act under the current national state of disaster which allows for gatherings by certain parties, and instead to put a blanket restriction on gatherings.

"Declare a 24-hour curfew in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to enable order to be restored. Deploy all available security services to strictly enforce the ... curfew ... in terms of lockdown restrictions..." said Pityana.

Pityana said government should deploy station security services to areas that are at risk of violence, and continue to monitor the situation. He said law enforcement as well as other security personnel should be prepared to remain in position until order is fully restored.

"We believe the necessary order can be restored through the existing National State of Disaster regulations.

"The disorder is a major threat to our fight against the pandemic, both in the large and unsafe gatherings that are occurring and the disruption to access to healthcare including testing, the supplies of oxygen and medicines including the transport and administration of vaccines," Pityana said.

Pityana said critical transport networks and functions of entities such as Shell and BP South African Petroleum Refineries (Sapref) have been unable to function and shut down.

"The loss of life and destruction of property [are] devastating. We now face disruption to supply chains that are essential for the country's basic functioning, including energy [and] food and supplies needed to fight the pandemic," he said.

Pityana said BUSA could support government by identifying at-risk areas and critical infrastructure that should be prioritised. He said BUSA was working with Business Against Crime to link business and the security services.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
busasipho pityanapresident cyril rama­phosasouth africagautengkwazulu-natalunrestriotslooting
Rand - Dollar
14.55
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.15
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.20
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,826.67
-0.0%
Silver
26.34
+0.3%
Palladium
2,789.50
-1.4%
Platinum
1,134.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
74.76
-2.3%
Top 40
61,406
-0.6%
All Share
67,527
-0.6%
Resource 10
67,069
-1.3%
Industrial 25
87,617
-0.2%
Financial 15
12,851
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
19% - 352 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
68% - 1261 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
13% - 235 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?

10 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?

07 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo