1h ago

Share

Business confidence plummets to 3-year low as Russian saga, load shedding add more gloom

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images
  • Business sentiment in SA has fallen for the fifth consecutive quarter. 
  • This is according to Rand Merchant Bank and the Bureau for Economic Research's Business Confidence Index.
  • Unrelenting load shedding, rising interest rates, the weak rand and the country's geopolitical quagmires are some of the factors weighing on confidence. 
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The already gloomy sentiment of South African business leaders is falling even further, hitting a three-year low in the second quarter as unrelenting load shedding, rising interest rates, the weak rand and the country's geopolitical quagmires weighed on confidence.

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and the Bureau for Economic Research's Business Confidence Index (BCI) declined for the fifth consecutive quarter, reaching 27 in the second quarter of 2023 – its lowest level since 2020. This is a decline of nine points from 36 in the first quarter.

The survey, which covers 1 050 senior executives in the building, manufacturing, retail, wholesale, and motor trade sectors, was carried out between 10 and 30 May.

"Comments by respondents through the different sectors flagged load shedding as a continued drag on sentiment as it hurts production capacity, increases costs, and negatively affects profitability. As such, respondents highlight that any available capital is going towards load-shedding mitigation measures (such as the installation of solar power) rather than investment to build additional capacity," RMB said.

"Some respondents also mentioned the weak rand exchange rate and concerns about South Africa’s diplomatic relations with the rest of the world and its possible impact on trade relations. The increased interest rate environment, while inflation remains elevated, is also a challenge, according to the survey."

READ | SA economy still has a pulse as companies generate own power - but grim times are ahead

The rand hit a record low of R19.91 to the dollar last week after the government's decision to provide diplomatic immunity to Russian delegates at the BRICS summit in August. SA is dealing with the legal ramifications should Russian President Vladimir Putin attend, as the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a warrant of arrest for him. The currency also fell after accusations that Russia received arms in SA and in the wake of the SA Reserve Bank's warning about the potential threat of sanctions due to the country's stance on Russia.

In terms of the BCI, the consumer-facing new vehicle dealers and retail sector experienced the most notable deteriorations in confidence, plunging by 21 points and 14 points respectively. Respondents in the manufacturing sector were still downbeat, with confidence staying at 17 points, meaning that less than two out of 10 businesspeople in the sector were satisfied with the current business conditions.

RMB chief economist Isaah Mhlanga said it was unclear whether confidence will lift in the short-term since load shedding is expected to worsen over winter.  

"Indeed, while just skirting a recession in the first quarter of 2023, the South African economy is far from being out of the woods. Indeed, more concerning is the fact that consecutive quarters of business confidence below 30 has historically coincided with contractions in either fixed investment, economic growth, or both," he said.

"However, some of the drivers of negative sentiment such as strained geo-diplomacy could be resolved in the coming months while current constraints on business conditions such as load-shedding could look somewhat better in 2024 and may support an improvement in confidence over time."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vladimir putinrussiapowerload sheddingrandconfidencerates
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.01
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.71
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.37
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.73
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
1,039.46
-0.0%
Palladium
1,414.53
+0.4%
Gold
1,962.76
-0.0%
Silver
23.62
+0.1%
Brent Crude
76.29
-0.6%
Top 40
71,686
+0.1%
All Share
76,916
+0.1%
Resource 10
69,867
+0.5%
Industrial 25
103,606
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,236
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo