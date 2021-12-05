14m ago

add bookmark

Business heads push for vaccine mandate: report

accreditation
Amogelang Mbatha, Bloomberg
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The government has been slow to outline and legislate mandatory vaccination, according to a bioethics expert at the Stellenbosch University.
The government has been slow to outline and legislate mandatory vaccination, according to a bioethics expert at the Stellenbosch University.
matejmo

Compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations are necessary to protect the economy from crippling lockdowns and to save jobs, the Sunday Times reported, citing Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busi Mavuso.

Business, labour and community partners have submitted proposals on vaccine mandates to the National Economic Development and Labour Council after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government will form a task force to look into making vaccines compulsory for people to access some areas and engage in some activities.

South African scientists identified the new omicron variant in November, setting off alarm bells around the world and sending financial markets into a tailspin. The UK, European Union, US and other countries announced travel bans on South Africa and its neighbors, dealing yet another blow to their beleaguered economies.

The government has been slow to outline and legislate mandatory vaccination, according to Keymanthri Moodley, a bioethics expert at the Stellenbosch University. It's concerning that a study group wasn't set up earlier and that political expediency was prioritised over public health and safety, she said in the Sunday Times report.

South Africa has had more than three million confirmed coronavirus infections, the most on the continent, with 16 366 new cases reported on Saturday, and a test positivity rate that accelerated to 23.8% from 9.2% a week ago. Vaccination coverage has increased since the discovery of the omicron variant, with 43% of South African adults fully vaccinated as of 4 December compared to 36% a week before. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirusbusinesssa economy
Rand - Dollar
16.14
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
21.36
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.26
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.30
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,783.48
0.0%
Silver
22.55
0.0%
Palladium
1,816.00
0.0%
Platinum
936.31
0.0%
Brent Crude
69.88
+0.3%
Top 40
64,307
-0.4%
All Share
70,808
-0.3%
Resource 10
66,503
-1.6%
Industrial 25
93,791
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,982
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to move house - how can I cut costs?

04 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to move house - how can I cut costs?
MONEY CLINIC | I tried to access money from my pension fund but it was denied....

02 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | I tried to access money from my pension fund but it was denied. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | My employer says I opted for early retirement, but I didn't. What...

29 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | My employer says I opted for early retirement, but I didn't. What should I do?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo