1h ago

Share

Business warns Ramaphosa that unemployment could hit 38.1%

accreditation
Antony Sguazzin and Monique Vanek
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Gallo Images

South African business leaders told President Cyril Ramaphosa that the jobless rate could rise to 38.1% by 2030 without urgent action to solve the country’s energy, logistics and crime crises.

The forecast, which compares with a current unemployment rate of 32.9%, was included in a presentation made by business groups in a meeting with Ramaphosa on Tuesday. It was based on an average economic growth rate of 0.75% if no progress is made on those three impediments. 

Unemployment in South Africa is already among the highest of more than 80 nations tracked by Bloomberg.

South African business groups are working with the government to try and arrest the slump in energy provision and the deteriorating rail and port services. Those issues, coupled with rampant crime and corruption, are crimping growth in the continent’s most industrialised economy. 

If the constraints were successfully addressed the business groups, collectively known as Business for SA, forecast economic expansion would average 5% and unemployment would decline to 28% by 2030.

In a 23-slide presentation sent to Bloomberg, more than 115 businesses operating in South Africa listed a host of measures Ramaphosa will need to address to kick-start the stagnating economy. 

The presidency, together with B4SA and Business Unity South Africa, in a joint statement Tuesday announced progress made in introducing some of the initiatives to revive the floundering economy and restore investor confidence.

The measures include:

  • Technical support from business on optimising the diesel supply chain at the Ankerlig power station.
  • Supporting the return of additional units at the Kusile power plant and four key stations and helping their managers with turnaround plans at those facilities.
  • Business technical teams working through the National Energy Crisis Committee to assist in planning for efficient grid access and expansion. All these interventions aim to recover about 5.4 gigawatts over the next year.
  • Setting up four so-called corridor recovery teams to focus on constraints in commodity-export supply chains in coal, iron ore, manganese, chrome and magnetite.
  • Creating a joint initiative against crime and corruption, with senior representatives from law-enforcement agencies and business.
  • Setting up a special purpose vehicle for establishing digital and data forensic capabilities for the nation’s prosecuting authority on an arm’s length basis.
  • Initiatives to support the police to aid crime detection and response.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.34
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.43
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.15
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.06
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Platinum
926.76
-1.2%
Palladium
1,237.59
-2.8%
Gold
1,948.98
+0.2%
Silver
24.30
+0.0%
Brent Crude
84.91
-0.6%
Top 40
72,406
-1.2%
All Share
77,812
-1.1%
Resource 10
62,278
-0.8%
Industrial 25
107,936
-1.5%
Financial 15
17,147
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo