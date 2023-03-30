Cabinet approves bill to open up electricity market

South Africa’s cabinet approved a bill on electricity regulation designed to clear the path for private generation projects and power trading.

Eskom has provided more than 90% of electricity used by the most industrialized nation on the continent for a century. The Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill outlines an entity to buy power as a step toward establishing a competitive market.

The Draft Electricity Amendment Bill has been approved for submission to parliament and will be prioritised, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told reporters in Pretoria, the capital, on Thursday.