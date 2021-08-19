Cabinet endorses draft of Covid-19, unrest interventions to help small businesses

Cabinet said businesses affected by recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng can apply for industrial loan support at 0% interest.

Through its Economic Recovery Support Package, R3.75 billion has been made available to assist businesses rocked by unrest.

Cabinet said the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, the Industrial Development Corporation and National Empowerment Fund developed a funding package to support affected businesses in their recovery.

The imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma for disregarding the Constitutional Court and refusing to subject himself to the State Capture Inquiry sparked outrage that morphed into waves of violence, characterised by looting and the destruction of businesses.

In a Cabinet statement released on Thursday, government said businesses in the two provinces affected by the unrest could apply for industrial loan support, following damage to businesses and infrastructure that is projected to wipe out at least R50 billion from the national GDP.

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, small, medium and micro-enterprises (SMMEs) in South Africa had bleak prospects, with the overwhelming majority failing within their first two years.

This comes after Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi announced that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) would register businesses on to the fund to assist employees that have been unable to earn an income due to the unrest.

"Cabinet called on all eligible businesses affected by the recent civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to apply for industrial loan support at 0% interest under the R3.75-billion Economic Recovery Support Package offered by government," the statement said.

"This includes the rebuilding of infrastructure, equipment, fittings for premises, stock and working capital. The funding will help to alleviate the socioeconomic challenges facing businesses affected by the unrest," Cabinet said.

Cabinet also highlighted the announcement by JP Morgan to provide financial and non-financial support through the R340 million Abadali equity equivalent investment programme.

"The programme consists of [the] Abadali Fund – a Black Business Growth Fund and [an] Abadali grant of R40 million. These initiatives will support inclusive economic growth and job creation within the small and medium-sized businesses, particularly in the manufacturing and green economy sectors," the statement said.

On Tuesday, Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel and JP Morgan SA senior manager Kevin Latter announced the Abadali equity equivalent investment programme, which they said would offer funding and grants to small business in the green economy and in manufacturing.

