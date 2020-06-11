1h ago

add bookmark

Cabinet greenlights process for merger of state fuel companies into single entity

Lameez Omarjee
Cabinet has approved a plan to establish a single National Petroleum Company.
Cabinet has approved a plan to establish a single National Petroleum Company.
Getty Images

Cabinet has given its approval to start a process to establish a single National Petroleum Company.

The entity will be made up of the three current subsidiaries of the Central Energy Fund, namely PetroSA, the Strategic Fuel Fund and iGas, Cabinet said in a statement following a meeting on Wednesday in which it was briefed on the rationalisation of the companies. 

"Cabinet approved the proposed appointment of a professional restructuring company that specialises in mergers to investigate the most viable model of this single National Petroleum Company," the statement read. It did not give the name of the restructuring group. 

PetroSA, in particular, has been facing financial difficulties, with the Auditor General in his 2017/18 report raising doubts that the entity would be able to continue operating in future. Earlier this year Pragasen Naidoo was appointed as group CEO. The Strategic Fuel Fund, meanwhile, is in a court battle to invalidate its controversial 2015 sale of SA's strategic oil stocks. Former director general of energy Nelisiwe Magubane was recently appointed as the new chairperson, Fin24 previously reported.

The combination of these state-owned companies into a single entity is in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement during the state of the nation address in February that government would embark on a process to rationalise and repurpose state-owned enterprises, Cabinet notes.

In May the president told the South African National Editor's Forum that Covid-19 would provide an opportunity for government to reform state-owned enterprises. Ramaphosa said that the names of those on the SOE Council, who will advise government on the way forward, would soon be announced.

Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex, does not think that the rationalisation of the state fuel companies has anything to do with the reform of state-owned enterprises – but is rather about establishing a state company that can "deploy directors and take dividends" from upstream petroleum.

This is in line with the draft Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill released last year, he said. "[This] is going to be a key point of contention and blockage for actually creating an investor friendly gas exploration environment in SA in any reasonable timeframe," said Montalto.

The upstream petroleum bill seeks to allow government to have a 20% stake in oil and gas projects, and sees the establishment of a Petroleum Agency, among other things, as Bloomberg previously reported.


Related Links
New CEO for SA's state oil company
PetroSA: $359m Rosgeo deal has been a long time coming
Forensic probe into 2015 sale of strategic fuel stocks complete - Mantashe
Read more on:
central energy fundstrategic fuel fundpetrosa
ZAR/USD
16.67
(-1.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.17
(-0.84)
ZAR/EUR
18.98
(-1.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.57
(-0.54)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.99)
Gold
1732.24
(-0.06)
Silver
17.87
(-0.48)
Platinum
837.00
(+1.45)
Brent Crude
41.36
(+1.34)
Palladium
1936.50
(+0.83)
All Share
53352.64
(-0.60)
Top 40
48900.49
(-0.62)
Financial 15
10754.91
(-1.29)
Industrial 25
72691.51
(-0.92)
Resource 10
49175.29
(+0.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
16% - 617 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 878 votes
My finances have been devastated
37% - 1406 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
24% - 939 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?

31 May

OPINION | You were about to retire when Covid-19 struck your savings - now what?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?

03 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R10 000 to invest. What are the best options during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee...

20 May

MONEY CLINIC: Is it legal for our landlord to charge us a R500 late penalty fee during Covid-19?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo