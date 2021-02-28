1h ago

add bookmark

Calls for BATSA to be probed for alleged complicity in African cigarette smuggling and terror funding

Ahmed Areff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Illegal cigarette trade. (Photo: iStock)
Illegal cigarette trade. (Photo: iStock)
  • A report claims that British American Tobacco (BAT) oversupplied Mali, knowing that its products, which were largely manufactured in South Africa, would fall in the hands of smugglers 
  • It also claims that profits from that would end up with offshoots of al-Qaida and the so-called Islamic State (IS)
  • The Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association and the South African Tobacco Association have called for BATSA to be investigated, while the company says it is opposed to the illegal trade in tobacco.

Cigarette lobby groups have called for British American Tobacco SA (BATSA), to be investigated by authorities after a report allegedly linked the multinational to smuggling activity in Mali. 

The report by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) claims that BAT oversupplied Mali, knowing that its products, which were largely Dunhill cigarettes manufactured in South Africa, would fall in the hands of smugglers to make its way to North Africa. According to the OCCRP, profits from that smuggling end up with offshoots of al-Qaida and the so-called Islamic State in Mali. 

The South African Tobacco Association (SATO) said the findings from the report that a majority of the smuggled contraband cigarettes sold in Mali came from South Africa, was "a slap in the face for the South African economy and the country at large". 

"We call upon the authorities to stringently investigate the role of the South African division of the tobacco giant and clamp down hard on any element of criminal activity," SATO said in a statement. 

The Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) said it supported the view "advanced by independent academics and researchers that big tobacco cannot and should not be trusted when it comes to understanding the illicit trade". 

"They have repeatedly been caught with their pants down while pointing fingers at competitors," FITA said in a statement.

It too called for "relevant authorities" to investigate the company. 

When approached for comment, BATSA referred Fin24 to the comments made by the global BAT to the OCCRP. 

'Robust policies and procedures'

A spokesperson told the OCCRP that the multinational was opposed to the illegal trade in tobacco, which was a "serious, highly organised crime".

"At BAT, we have established anti-illicit trade teams operating at global and local levels. We also have robust policies and procedures in place to fight this issue and fully support regulators, governments and international organisations in seeking to eliminate all forms of illicit trade," the OCCRP report quoted the BAT spokesperson as saying. 

According to the OCCRP report, a BAT presentation from 2017 highlighted the "extremist insurgency" in eight of Mali's regions and that three of them "remain completely dangerous to operate within owing to terrorist activities."

The report, however, says that a BAT internal strategy memo from 2015 showed how it planned to increase its business in these regions, including by incentivising the state-owned National Society of Tobacco and Matches of Mali (Sonatam) to meet sales targets in areas including insurgency-run regions.

"As we know, in a dark market, the war is won on the battlefield with no pity for our competitors," the memo read, according to the OCCRP.

The OCCRP report said a BAT spokesperson declined to comment on the documents without seeing them, but was quoted as saying that they were not aware of the phrase "dark market" relating to illicit trade.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Where there's smoke: SA cigarette industry a dog-eat-dog battlefield, says UCT professor
2 out of every 3 cigarettes sold in SA are illicit, report estimates
British American Tobacco SA says cigarette sales now in hands of illicit traders
Read more on:
british american tobaccosouth africamalitobaccosmugglingterrorism
ZAR/USD
15.09
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.22
(-0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(-0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.54)
Gold
1734.50
(+0.02)
Silver
26.67
(+0.05)
Platinum
1186.51
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
64.40
(-2.56)
Palladium
2310.00
(+0.58)
All Share
66138.05
(-1.99)
Top 40
60754.30
(-2.11)
Financial 15
12200.05
(-1.09)
Industrial 25
86144.34
(-0.81)
Resource 10
67459.85
(-4.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1028 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2570 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1383 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo