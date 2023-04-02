Cape Town to open its biggest electricity tender this week

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The City of Cape Town will open its biggest power purchase tender of 500MW for bids this week. The City is looking into shorter contracts with private electricity producers to ease the impact of load shedding in Cape Town.

The upcoming tender forms part of a three-phase procurement programme for load shedding protection, News24 previously reported.

"We are confident that Cape Town will be the first metro to break free from Eskom, and in doing so, enable meaningful economic growth and investment that helps more people into work over time. The City is on track to offer protection from the first four stages of Eskom's load-shedding within the next three years," said Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

In February last year, the City of Cape Town launched a 200MW tender for renewables. The new tender going out for bidding this week is one of many to be announced in the coming months.

"In this way, we are positioning Cape Town as a beacon of hope, showing what can be achieved in South Africa," said Hill-Lewis



