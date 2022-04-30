Cape Town's move to take charge of rail: Treasury supports probe, but Mbalula hits brakes

A team of rail experts appointed by the City of Cape Town will start a feasibility study on 1 July about the potential for the City to take over passenger rail management from National Government.

Treasury supports the feasibility study and Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana said that attempts by Cape Town to respond to transport challenges are appreciated.

However, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said it's up to him - and not Godongwana - to assign any public transport function to a municipality.

National Treasury supports the City of Cape Town’s new feasibility study into whether it should run its own passenger rail system, the department told Fin24.

In a letter to the City, seen by Fin24, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana points out that, in accordance with the Constitution, a municipality can be assigned a function when there is agreement between the national and provincial governments; and where there is adequate capacity at the municipal level to perform the function.

"Accordingly, the Municipal Systems Act enables the City to conduct a feasibility study, since the study will assist the City to make an informed decision around the best way to perform this specific function including associated financial costs," says Godongwana.

"A study of this kind is essential as the assignment and delegation framework demands that the government recognise the current capacity constraints faced by many municipalities."

In the letter – dated 15 April, and addressed to Councillor Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport - Godongwana said that "the attempts by your municipality to adequately respond to the increased commuters and activity in your city are appreciated". Godongwana was responding to a letter from Quintas about the idea of doing a feasibility study "on the assignment of the urban rail function to the City of Cape Town.

Rail 'has imploded'

However, in a late-night statement on Thursday, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said that, though he supports Godongwana's "sentiment", he, as minister of transport, and not Godongwana, is the one empowered by law to assign any public transport function to a municipality, subject to policy and legal imperatives. This position was confirmed by National Treasury on Friday evening.

Mbalula indicated that, in the coming week, he will publicly release the White Paper on National Rail Policy which also deals with the devolution of the rail function to cities like Cape Town rail, and he will address the current matter in detail at the launch.

According to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, passenger rail in Cape Town "has imploded to a level where it is barely functioning" and the whole system will need to be overhauled. Therefore, the feasibility study by a team of rail experts will assist with how to approach a potential takeover from the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (PRASA).

Due to the decline of Cape Town's rail commuter service, in conjunction with Covid-19 restrictions, the City estimates that over the last decade, approximately 570 000 passenger trips per day have shifted from passenger rail to road-based transport modes, which is more expensive and time-consuming. In 1995 the network of 270km was served by 95 train sets, but by December 2019 there were 44 sets in operation. The central south-east line is currently not operating.

Godongwana says, in his view, the failure to address urban rail issues will perpetuate unsustainable and inequitable investment in roads, resulting in a sprawling urban form.

"If the resources are not available to support access and mobility, congestion will worsen in South African cities to the point of gridlock, worsening spatial inequality, reduce competitiveness and hamper economic growth," says Godongwana.

"The policy intent, in the White Paper on Transport Policy and the draft White Paper on Rail Policy, is for public transport to be devolved to the lowest level, together with the planning provisions in the National Land Transport Act supports the approach taken by the city to understand the implications of the assignment of functions."