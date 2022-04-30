1h ago

add bookmark

Cape Town's move to take charge of rail: Treasury supports probe, but Mbalula hits brakes

accreditation
Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
In a letter dated 15 April and seen by Fin24, Godongwana responds to a letter from Councillor Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, dated 21 January.
In a letter dated 15 April and seen by Fin24, Godongwana responds to a letter from Councillor Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport, dated 21 January.
  • A team of rail experts appointed by the City of Cape Town will start a feasibility study on 1 July about the potential for the City to take over passenger rail management from National Government.
  • Treasury supports the feasibility study and Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana said that attempts by Cape Town to respond to transport challenges are appreciated.
  • However, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said it's up to him - and not Godongwana - to assign any public transport function to a municipality.

National Treasury supports the City of Cape Town’s new feasibility study into whether it should run its own passenger rail system, the department told Fin24.

A critical component of the study will be to understand the fiscal impacts for the City and the implications of how public transport is funded in the budget, Treasury said. A team of rail experts appointed by the City of Cape Town will start a feasibility study on 1 July about the potential for the City to take over passenger rail management from National Government.

In a letter to the City, seen by Fin24, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana points out that, in accordance with the Constitution, a municipality can be assigned a function when there is agreement between the national and provincial governments; and where there is adequate capacity at the municipal level to perform the function.

"Accordingly, the Municipal Systems Act enables the City to conduct a feasibility study, since the study will assist the City to make an informed decision around the best way to perform this specific function including associated financial costs," says Godongwana.

"A study of this kind is essential as the assignment and delegation framework demands that the government recognise the current capacity constraints faced by many municipalities." 

In the letter – dated 15 April, and addressed to Councillor Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Transport - Godongwana said that "the attempts by your municipality to adequately respond to the increased commuters and activity in your city are appreciated". Godongwana was responding to a letter from Quintas about the idea of doing a feasibility study "on the assignment of the urban rail function to the City of Cape Town.

Rail 'has imploded'

However, in a late-night statement on Thursday, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said that, though he supports Godongwana's "sentiment", he, as minister of transport, and not Godongwana, is the one empowered by law to assign any public transport function to a municipality, subject to policy and legal imperatives. This position was confirmed by National Treasury on Friday evening.

Mbalula indicated that, in the coming week, he will publicly release the White Paper on National Rail Policy which also deals with the devolution of the rail function to cities like Cape Town rail, and he will address the current matter in detail at the launch.

According to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, passenger rail in Cape Town "has imploded to a level where it is barely functioning" and the whole system will need to be overhauled. Therefore, the feasibility study by a team of rail experts will assist with how to approach a potential takeover from the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (PRASA).

Due to the decline of Cape Town's rail commuter service, in conjunction with Covid-19 restrictions, the City estimates that over the last decade, approximately 570 000 passenger trips per day have shifted from passenger rail to road-based transport modes, which is more expensive and time-consuming. In 1995 the network of 270km was served by 95 train sets, but by December 2019 there were 44 sets in operation. The central south-east line is currently not operating.

Godongwana says, in his view, the failure to address urban rail issues will perpetuate unsustainable and inequitable investment in roads, resulting in a sprawling urban form. 

"If the resources are not available to support access and mobility, congestion will worsen in South African cities to the point of gridlock, worsening spatial inequality, reduce competitiveness and hamper economic growth," says Godongwana. 

"The policy intent, in the White Paper on Transport Policy and the draft White Paper on Rail Policy, is for public transport to be devolved to the lowest level, together with the planning provisions in the National Land Transport Act supports the approach taken by the city to understand the implications of the assignment of functions."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prasafikile mbalulaenoch godongwanageordin hill-lewiscape towntransportrail
Rand - Dollar
15.76
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.62
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,897.26
0.0%
Silver
22.78
0.0%
Palladium
2,324.50
0.0%
Platinum
939.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
107.14
-0.1%
Top 40
65,476
+1.4%
All Share
72,438
+1.3%
Resource 10
77,198
+2.8%
Industrial 25
80,199
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,309
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo